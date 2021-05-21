ROSEVILLE — The Stillwater girls golf team continues to improve on some already impressive numbers this season while collecting two more Suburban East Conference victories.
The No. 1-ranked Ponies have won 10 consecutive events after posting a season-best score at Eagle Valley Golf Club on May 13 and eclipsing that with a winning total of 157 on Monday, May 17 at Midland Hills Country Club.
Stillwater finished 10 shots ahead of Forest Lake (167) at Midland Hills, with East Ridge following in third at 171. The team’s previous low score this season was a 165, which the Ponies achieved twice.
Savannah Vincent and Jowan Abdullah each shot 38 to set the pace for Stillwater at Midland Hills, which was just two shots behind individual medalist Olivia Salonek (36) of Roseville.
Caroline Monty provided a 39 for Stillwater while Peighton Lynskey and Grace Gabriel were not far behind with matching 42s. Sam Kane finished with a 47.
The victories widened Stillwater’s lead in the conference standings leading into the SEC Tournament, which was scheduled for Thursday, May 20 at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater.
The Section 4AAA tournament is scheduled for June 1 and June 4 at Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake. The Ponies are the three-time defending section champions and have qualified for state nine of the past 11 seasons.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 157; 2. Forest Lake 167; 3. East Ridge 171; 4. Park 175; 5. Woodbury 175; 6. Roseville 177; 7. White Bear Lake 190; 8. Mounds View 191; 9. Irondale 221; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 240.
Stillwater results
Savannah Vincent 38, Jowan Abdullah 38, Caroline Monty 39, Peighton Lynskey 42, Grace Gabriel 42 and Sam Kane 47. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 36.
Ponies win at Eagle Valley
At Woodbury, just five shots separated the six players in Stillwater’s lineup as the Ponies cruised to a 16-shot victory on Thursday, May 13 at Eagle Valley Golf Club. Stillwater outdistanced runner-up East Ridge 161-177 while Forest Lake followed in third with a score of 178.
Savannah Vincent and Caroline Monty each shot a 39 to lead the steady Ponies, who also received a 41 from Jowan Abdullah and a 42 from Grace Gabriel. Peighton Lynskey (43) and Sam Kane also supplied strong scores for Stillwater.
Roseville’s Olivia Salonek was the individual medalist with a 37.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 161; 2. East Ridge 177; 3. Forest Lake 178; 4. Park 184; 5. Woodbury 188; 6. Roseville 193; 7. White Bear Lake 196; 8. Mounds View 199; 9. Irondale 249; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 252.
Stillwater results
Savannah Vincent 39, Caroline Monty 39, Jowan Abdullah 41, Grace Gabriel 42, Peighton Lynskey 43 and Sam Kane 44. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 37.
