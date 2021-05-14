The No. 1-ranked Stillwater girls golf team has been making itself comfortable just about everywhere the Ponies have played this spring and they followed through with another victory much closer to home on Monday, May 10 at Stillwater Country Club.
The Ponies turned in a season-best score of 165 to outdistance runner-up Forest Lake (172) and the rest of the field in a Suburban East Conference meet. East Ridge finished third at 180.
It was the eighth consecutive victory for Stillwater, who bettered the previous low score of 168 the Ponies produced in conference victories at River Oaks Golf Course and Dellwood Country Club.
I’m just happy with the way the girls have bonded as a group and are playing this year,” Ponies coach Peter Deeg said. “We’ve got any one of our six that are capable of being near 40 and our depth is what has carried us this year.”
Savannah Vincent paced the balanced Ponies with a 40 while Caroline Monty and Peighton Lynskey each finished one shot back with matching 41s. Grace Gabriel completed the scoring with a 43. Jowan Abdullah wasn’t far behind with a 44 and Sam Kane finished with a 48.
This latest victory extended Stillwater’s lead over East Ridge to 98-85 in the SEC standings with just three events remaining. The Ponies will compete in conference matches at Eagle Valley (May 13) and Midland Hills (May 17) before closing out the regular season in the 18-hole SEC Tournament at Oak Glen on Thursday, May 20.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 165; 2. Forest Lake 172; 3. East Ridge 180; 4. Park 183; 5. Woodbury 186; 6. White Bear Lake 188; 7. Roseville 189; 8. Mounds View 193; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 248; 10. Irondale 253.
Stillwater results (par 36)
Savannah Vincent 40, Caroline Monty 41, Peighton Lynskey 41, Grace Gabriel 43, Jowan Abdullah 44 and Sam Kane 48. Medalist — 1. Bella Leonhart (FL) 38.
SEC standings
1. Stillwater 98; 2. East Ridge 85; 3. Forest Lake 82; 4. Park 66; 5. Roseville 51; 6. Mounds View 49; 7. White Bear Lake 45; 8. Woodbury 44; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 15; 10. Irondale 9.
Ponies win 10-team invitational at Fox Hollow
At St. Michael, one of just two non-seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, Caroline Monty claimed medalist honors while leading the Ponies to a runaway victory in The Match by the Crow River, a 10-team invitational on Thursday, May 6 at Fox Hollow Golf Club.
Monty, a junior, turned in an 81 to finish three shots ahead of Spring Lake Park’s Liz Bradley (84) for top individual honors. Stillwater senior Peighton Lynskey placed third with a score of 87.
Stillwater posted a winning total of 346, which was 34 shots ahead of runner-upu Rogers (380). White Bear Lake followed in third with a score of 397.
Vyan Abdullah added an 88 for the Ponies and also won the contest for closest to the pin on the par-3 eighth hole. Savannah Vincent completed the scoring for Stillwater with a 90, but teammates Grace Gabriel (92) and Sam Kane (94) were not far behind.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 346; 2. Rogers 380; 3. White Bear Lake 397; 4. Spring Lake Park 400; 5. Mounds View 409; 6. Robbinsdale Armstrong 416; 7. Totino-Grace 433; 8. Legacy Christian Academy 445; 9. Forest Lake 457; 10. Irondale 495.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Caroline Monty 81, Peighton Lynskey 87, Vyan Abdullah 88, Savannah Vincent 90, Grace Gabriel 92 and Sam Kane 94. Medalist — 1. Caroline Monty (St) 81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.