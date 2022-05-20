WOODBURY — Coming off a fifth-place finish in their previous Suburban East Conference meet, the Stillwater girls golf team bounced back in impressive fashion with a victory in its final nine-hole conference match of the season on Monday, May 16 at Midland Hills Country Club.
The Ponies posted a score of 166 to finish five shots ahead of runner-up Mounds View (171). Forest Lake (173) and league-leading East Ridge (176) followed in third and fourth.
“I’m really proud of our girls,” Ponies coach Philip Herder said. “We’ve gone through some adversity with injuries, but I’m proud of how they’ve responded.”
Jowan Abdullah turned in her best round of the season with a 40 to match teammate Caroline Monty, but fellow senior Sarah Strub was not far behind with a 42. Lexi Thompson completed the scoring with a 44.
Abdullah’s previous low round of the season was a 43 shot on April 21 at River Oaks.
“Caroline has been that solid rock for our team and that foundational player that we can rely on day in and day out,” Herder said. “Then we kind of have those others on varsity to complement her and fill out our team. As far as Midland goes, we were pleased with how all of our girls performed and it was the first meet where all of the girls stayed under 50.”
Strub also matched her lowest nine-hole round of the season.
“We know what she’s capable of shooting that low 40s and it’s just finding that consistency,” Herder said. “She’s done a great job of putting in the extra time off the course and coming early and making sure she’s doing everything she can when not competing during a round.”
Freshman Michaela LaVaque shot a 47 in her first varsity start in a conference event and sophomore Vyan Abdullah added a 49 as the throw-away scores for the Ponies.
“She’s really been consistent throughout the season around that 47 to 50 range and she really hasn’t varied,” Herder said of LaVaque. “She’s been very consistent and just a freshman so we look forward to seeing how she finishes out the year and the next few years as she gets older.”
It was Stillwater’s lowest nine-hole score of the season by seven shots, bettering the 172 the Ponies turned in on April 19 at Highland National.
“I think at Midland there were a few different factors,” Herder said. “We’ve really been working on our short game lately, so I think we were able to manage the course in that way. Midland has a lot of elevated greens and sloped greens so to hit our spots with chipping especially to allow easier putts to make sure we didn’t have as many three-putts. That was the first factor that really helped us, but also just on our team compared to other teams, one of our strengths is our distance off the tee and I think that helped with having some of those shorter approach shots.”
It was the third conference victory this season for the Ponies, who also placed first at Highland National and in the 18-hole mid-season event at Oneka Ridge on April 27.
With 108 points, East Ridge will carry a seven-point lead over the Ponies (101) into the SEC Tournament on Thursday, May 19 at Oak Glen Golf Course. Forest Lake (96) and Roseville (90) are not far behind in third and fourth.
“We’re looking forward to getting into that next phase of the season,” Herder said.
The Ponies are also scheduled to compete in the Bunker Hills Invitational on May 20-21. The Section 4AAA Tournament will take place on May 1 and May 3 at Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 166; 2. Mounds View 171; 3. Forest Lake 173; 4. East Ridge 176; 5. Roseville 178; 6. White Bear Lake 182; 7. Woodbury 186; 8. Park 198; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 213; 10. Irondale 237.
Stillwater results (par 36)
Jowan Abdullah 40, Caroline Monty 40, Sarah Strub 42, Lexi Thompson 44, Michaela LaVaque 47 and Vyan Abdullah 49. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 34.
SEC standings
1. East Ridge 108; 2. Stillwater 101; 3. Forest Lake 96; 4. Roseville 90; 5. Mounds View 73; 6. White Bear Lake 68; 7. Park 49; 8. Woodbury 39; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 22; 10. Irondale 8.
Ponies 5th at Eagle Valley
At Woodbury, senior Caroline Monty earned medalist honors under challenging course conditions, but the Ponies settled for fifth place in a conference meet on Thursday, May 12 at Eagle Valley Golf Course.
East Ridge took top honors with a total of 176, followed by Forest Lake (183), Roseville (183), White Bear Lake (187) and Stillwater (190) in the top five.
Monty, a University of St. Thomas recruit, carded a 37 to finish as individual medalist for the fourth time in 11 conference events this spring.
She finished one shot ahead of Roseville’s Olivia Salonek (38). They were the only two players to finish under 42.
Stillwater was at a decided disadvantage with just four players finishing the round. One regular was sick and unable to compete and another suffered an injury on the second hole and was unable to finish.
Jowan Abdullah finished with a 48 for the Ponies while Vyan Abdullah (52) and Sarah Strub (53) completed the scoring.
“We only had four that finished so we had to take all of their scores,” Herder said.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 176; 2. Forest Lake 183; 3. Roseville 183; 4. White Bear Lake 187; 5. Stillwater 190; 6. Mounds View 195; 7. Park 210; 8. Woodbury 217; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 245; 10. Irondale 264.
Stillwater results (par 36)
Caroline Monty 37, Jowan Abdullah 48, Vyan Abdullah 52, Sarah Strub 53 and Lexi Thompson, WD. Medalist — 1. Caroline Monty (St) 37.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.