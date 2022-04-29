WHITE BEAR LAKE — It was a productive day for the Stillwater girls golf team in its first 18-hole match of the season on Wednesday, April 27 at Oneka Ridge Golf Course. The Ponies posted a 13-shot victory (341-354) over runner-up East Ridge in a Suburban East Conference event with twice as many points at stake than during a normal nine-hole conference match.
Roseville (356) and Forest Lake (360) followed in third and fourth place.
The Ponies, who are ranked No. 10 in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, were paired with players from East Ridge and Forest Lake and received solid performances from throughout the lineup.
Caroline Monty shot an even-par 72 to lead Stillwater, finishing four shots behind individual medalist Olivia Salonek (68) of Roseville.
Just five shots separated the next four players for the Ponies, led by Lexi Thompson with an 88 and Vyan Abdullah (90) and Jowan Abdullah (91) not far behind to complete the scoring. Sarah Strub also finished with a 93.
“I was very pleased with how well our entire team played,” Ponies coach Philip Herder said. “Caroline did extremely well shooting even par and we’re very happy with what she did, but we had some of the other girls scoring around bogey golf. That is what is going to really set us up both now and in the future, playing that complementary team golf and having multiple girls who can score there.
“We’re playing pretty decent golf right now, but we also see where we can improve and that is what is exciting is that we’re capable of a lot more. I just like how the girls really competed with the other teams and being in pairings with those other top two schools.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 341; 2. East Ridge 354; 3. Roseville 356; 4. Forest Lake 360; 5. White Bear Lake 366; 6. Mounds View 377; 7. Park 389; 8. Woodbury 394; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 454.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Caroline Monty 72, Lexi Thompson 88, Vyan Abdullah 90, Jowan Abdullah 91, Sarah Strub 93 and Greta Sorenson 111. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 68.
Ponies second at North Oaks
At North Oaks, the course and conditions made for a challenging day, but Stillwater battled both to earn a second-place finish in a conference meet on Monday, April 25 at North Oaks Golf Club. East Ridge took top honors with a total of 188, but the Ponies were next at 194, two shots ahead of third-place Forest Lake (196).
Caroline Monty led the Ponies with a 45 and Lexi Thompson was just one shot back with a 46. Vyan Abdullah (49) and Jowan Abdullah (54) completed the scoring.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 188; 2. Stillwater 194; 3. Forest Lake 196; 4. Roseville 200; 5. White Bear Lake 207; 6. Mounds View 211; 7. Park 217; 8. Woodbury 223; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 241; 10. Irondale 259.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 45, Lexi Thompson 46, Vyan Abdullah 49, Jowan Abdullah 54, Sarah Strub 56 and Greta Sorenson 58. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek 39.
Monty sets pace at River Oaks
At Cottage Grove, senior Caroline Monty claimed medalist honors with a 35, but the Ponies lost a little ground in the SEC standings with a fifth-place finish on Thursday, April 21 at River Oaks Golf Course.
Forest Lake won the meet with a score of 176 as just six shots separated the top five teams. Mounds View won the tie-breaker over Roseville after both teams tied for second at 178 and East Ridge edged Stillwater in the tie-breaker for fourth after both turned in totals of 182.
Jowan Abdullah followed Monty with a 43 while Lexi Thompson and Greta Sorenson completed the scoring with 52s.
Team standings
1. Forest Lake 176; 2. Mounds View 178; 3. Roseville 178; 4. East Ridge 182; 5. Stillwater 182; 6. Park 186; 7. White Bear Lake 189; 8. Woodbury 209; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 219.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 35, Jowan Abdullah 43, Lexi Thompson 52, Greta Sorenson 52, Sarah Strub 55 and Grace Parker 55. Medalist — 1. Caroline Monty (St) 35.
