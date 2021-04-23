ST. PAUL — After runner-up showings in its first two Suburban East Conference matches of the season, the Stillwater girls golf team broke through with a narrow victory over East Ridge in chilly conditions on Tuesday, April 20 at Highland National Golf Course.
The Ponies posted a winning total of 176 to finish two shots ahead of East Ridge (178). Forest Lake and Roseville were next with matching scores of 183.
Sam Kane led a balanced card for Ponies with a 41, but just six shots separated the team’s six players. Savannah Vincent turned in a 44 while Jowan Abdullah (45) and Peighton Lynskey (46) were not far behind. Stillwater’s throw-away scores were also solid with Grace Gabriel and Alexa Thompson each shooting a 47.
The Ponies were scheduled to compete in their third conference event of the week with a match at River Oaks on Thursday, April 22.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 176; 2. East Ridge 178; 3. Forest Lake 183; 4. Roseville 183; 5. Woodbury 187; 6. Mounds View 196; 7. White Bear Lake 198; 8. Park 200; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 240; 10. Irondale 247.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Sam Kane 41, Savannah Vincent 44, Jowan Abdullah 45, Peighton Lynskey 46, Grace Gabriel 47 and Alexa Thompson 47.
Ponies 2nd at Prestwick
At Woodbury, four seniors set the pace for Stillwater in a second-place finish in an SEC meet on Monday, April 19 at Prestwick Golf Club.
The Ponies posted a score of 179 to finish behind only East Ridge, which signed for a winning total of 175. Roseville finished one shot behind the Ponies in third place with a score of 180, two shots ahead of fourth-place Forest Lake (182).
Savannah Vincent led the Ponies with a 41 and Sam Kane followed with a 43. Grace Gabriel (47) and Peighton Lynskey (48) completed the scoring for Stillwater.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 175; 2. Stillwater 179; 3. Roseville 180; 4. Forest Lake 182; 5. Park 193; 6. Mounds View 197; 7. White Bear Lake 205; 8. Woodbury 239; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 246; 10. Irondale 272.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Savannah Vincent 41, Sam Kane 43, Grace Gabriel 47, Peighton Lynskey 48, Jowan Abduhllah 54 and Alexa Thompson 55.
