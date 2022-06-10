FOREST LAKE — A steady second day was all that was required and the Stillwater girls golf team delivered while wrapping up its fourth straight Section 4AAA championship on Friday, June 3 at Tanners Brook Golf Club.
The Ponies shot 341 on Day 1 of the tourney on Wednesday, June 1 to open up an eight-shot lead over Mahtomedi. Stillwater and the Zephyrs each posted scores of 357 on the second round to give the Ponies a 698-706 victory. White Bear Lake followed in third at 717.
“The first day it was trying to get the nerves out and get our feet underneath us,” Ponies coach Philip Herder said. “The second day we realized if we just play our game and not think about what anyone else is doing and just how we can eventually have the lowest score we can on certain holes — just not get in our own way. I think for the most part we were able to do that.
“We had a lot of good things we can take a way from it. We had some negatives, too, and we didn’t perform as well as we had hoped but we’re very satisfied with taking the section and going to state.”
The state meet is scheduled for June 14-15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club, with the girls teeing off in the afternoon session.
Senior Caroline Monty, one of just two Ponies with prior state experience, turned in a two-day total of 155 (80-75) to finish just one shot behind individual medalist Gabby Ishaq (75-79—154) of St. Paul Highland Park.
By the time Monty and Ishaq arrived at the 18th tee they were tied with a comfortable gap on third place and outcome of the team chase was practically decided.
“It was a fun battle to watch Carol and Gabby,” Herder said. “It was quite the battle the second round and the last few holes you could tell they knew where they stood entering the last hole tied. It was just fun to watch for us coaches and parents. It had that state mindset or pressure going into the last hole.”
Both players were chipping for their third shots just off the green on the par-five finishing hole. They each ran those chips past the hole, but Ishaq was able to two-putt from there for par while Monty made bogey.
“It was fun to watch coming down the wire, even though it didn’t turn out the way we would have liked for Carol,” Herder said.
Monty’s two-day total was 12 shots better than Mahtomedi’s top finisher, providing a big boost for the Ponies as the teams were more evenly matched at the other five positions in the lineup.
“We know that we can count on Carol for what she can shoot and that’s what allowed us to compete in our conference and win our section,” Herder said. “Having that consistent player has really helped us.
“The rest of our team we’ve kind of taken turns with different scores and different girls we’ve taken their best scores from. We’ll look to keep it more consistent as we go into state so we can continue to compete against those other schools.”
Vyan Abdullah was next for the Ponies with a score of 175, good enough for sixth place. Her opening-round 82 was just two shots behind Monty.
“That really helped,” Herder said. “If she can shoot that, it will really help our team be that much better. She’s certainly capable of continuing that.”
Lexi Thompson also scored 11 shots lower in the opening round and finished tied for ninth at 185 (87-98).
“We were very pleased with some of their performances, especially on the first day,” Herder said. “The first day for all teams was better. The weather was perfect and there was no wind. The second day was also a decent day, but the thing that changed was the wind and at Tanners that can have a huge impact on their shots.”
Jowan Abdullah placed 13th with a score of 187 (96-91) and Sarah Strub was four shots back at 191 (92-99). Greta Sorenson finished at 210 (105-105).
“I think we realize we haven’t played our best yet and there’s a lot of strokes we can get just over the next week with course management that will allow us to compete more at state once we get there. There’s definitely some strokes we left out there so we can go back and see where we might have a bogey instead of a quad.
“For the rest of the team our goal is to get under 90. If we have a few girls get under 90 that will really help us compete.”
And while this is the fourth straight trip to state for the Ponies, it will be the first for the majority of this year’s lineup.
“The others were on JV last year and making way up through the team,” Herder said. “This was the first time for a lot of them at sections and it will be their first opportunity for state. It’s definitely different. You get to the postseason and you feel those nerves a little bit.”
Monty named finalist
Stillwater senior Caroline Monty has been named one of eight finalists for Ms. Minnesota Golf, which is presented annually “to recognize the outstanding male and female high school senior golfer based on their performance on the golf course, academic achievement and strength of character.”
The finalists are chosen by a committee of high school coaches and amateur golf representatives.
Joining Monty, a University of St. Thomas recruit, among this year’s female finalists are: Ellie Breuer (St. Michael-Albertville), Emma Davies (Eden Prairie), Madison Hicks (Chanhassen), Cora Larson (Alexandria), McKenna Mallow (Detroit Lakes), Isabella McCauley (Simley) and Samantha Youngquist (Chaska).
The finalists will be honored and the Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf winners will be announced during a ceremony on Sunday June 12 at Windsong Farm Golf Club.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 341-357—698; 2. Mahtomedi 349-357—706; 3. White Bear Lake 352-365—717. Did not make cut: 4. St. Paul Highland Park 411; 5. North St. Paul 452; 6. St. Paul Central 462.
Stillwater results (par 71)
2. Caroline Monty 80-75—155; T6. Vyan Abdullah 82-93—175; T9. Lexi Thompson 87-98—185; 13. Jowan Abdullah 96-91—187; 16. Sarah Strub 92-99—191; 21. Greta Sorenson 105-105—210. Medalist — 1. Gabby Ishaq (SPHP) 75-79—154.
Individual state qualifiers
1. Gabby Ishaq (SPHP) 75-79—154; 3. Lexie McGrane (Mah) 83-84—167; 4. Gianna McLeod (WBL) 82-90—172; 5. Reagan Juhl (Mah) 85-88—173; T6. Kristina Pratt (WBL) 88-87—175.
