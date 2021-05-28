Capping a remarkable run through the Suburban East Conference, the Stillwater girls golf team posted a 10-shot victory in rainy conditions at the conference tournament on Thursday, May 20 at Oak Glen Golf Course.
The victory increased the team’s margin atop the SEC standings as the Ponies outdistanced second-place East Ridge 138-120 to claim their first conference championship since 2012. Forest Lake followed in third place at 115.
Stillwater counted four rounds in the 80s to outscore East Ridge 341-351 in the SEC finale, an 18-hole event worth double points. Forest Lake finished third with a score of 355.
Since placing second in the first two conference events, this was the 10th consecutive SEC victory and 11th overall. The Ponies finished with 138 points out of the maximum of 140 available this season. The conference title is the program’s 12th since 1983.
One of four seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, Savannah Vincent led the way with an 82. Seniors Sam Kane and Grace Gabriel followed with an 85 and 86 while junior Caroline Monty completed the scoring with an 88. Jowan Abdullah carded a 84 and Peighton Lynskey finished with a 98.
Olivia Salonek of Roseville and Bella Leonhart of Forest Lake shared medalist honors after each player carded a 75.
The six-shot spread from the scorers, even over 18 holes, is hardly unusual for the Ponies. Stillwater coach Peter Deeg knew the Ponies, who have been ranked No. 1 in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association for much of the season, would be competitive this season but even he has been impressed with how far the team has come this season.
“The girls have far exceeded my expectations,” Deeg said. “I knew we would have a solid team and a very deep team, I just didn’t think we’d be this dominant. I knew we were missing that really low No. 1 player, but we have won every match with our three, four, five and six players being so close to the low score of the day.”
All six players in Stillwater’s lineup earned all-conference honors based on their scoring average in conference events — with the three highest scores removed. The scoring average for all six Ponies ranged from 40.91 to 44.64.
“The fact that we had all six girls make all-conference, I don’t know if Stillwater has ever done that,” Deeg said. “We had good teams when (all-state players) Cassie (Deeg) and Hailey (Boner) were around, but they were not as deep a team as we’ve had this year.”
Stillwater placed second behind Roseville in the conference in 2019 and this season started with much uncertainty after the 2020 season was eliminated due to COVID-19.
“Really what kind of took us from early in the year when we lost a couple by a couple of shots, but then Abdullah and Gabriel in the five and six spots just started playing really well and really made the difference,” Deeg said. “From the third and fourth match through the seventh match and by the time we hit the eighth, Monty and Savannah started playing really well and broke 40 a few times.”
The coach has not changed the order all season because the players have been so close.
“Yeah, it’s unique,” Deeg said. “On any given day or fifth or sixth can be our second or even our top. I was standing with some parents watching them finish (in the SEC Tourney) and through two golfers we weren’t in great shape,” Deeg said. “All of the sudden, the three through six came in that was where we passed everybody.
“We’ve kept our same lineup because it is so close, but I would say Caroline and Savannah have emerged as our 1 and 2. From a scoring standpoint any one can finish there and that’s rare for high school girls golf. It’s not rare for a mediocre team that has scores around 48 or 50, but to have six players who can shoot forth on any given day is pretty good. We’ve got a pretty deep team and we go even deeper than the six. If there were eight scores, or even if we had to score all six, I don’t know if anyone could touch us.”
Stillwater’s next objective is winning the Section 4AAA title and advancing to state for the third straight season. The section tourney will be held at Tanners Brook Golf Club in Forest Lake on June 1 and June 4.
The state tournament is slated for June 15-16 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
“We’ll have three girls who competed two years and three with no postseason experience,” Deeg said. “That might make us one of the more experienced teams.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 341; 2. East Ridge 351; 3. Forest Lake 355; 4. Roseville 369; 5. Park 370; 6. Woodbury 370; 7. White Bear Lake 400; 8. Mounds View 412; Cretin-Derham Hall and Irondale, inc.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Savannah Vincent 42-40—82, Sam Kane 39-46—85, Grace Gabriel 41-45—86, Caroline Monty 41-47—88, Jowan Abdullah 48-46—94 and Peighton Lynskey 47-51—98. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 75 and Bella Leonhart (FL) 75.
Finals SEC standings
1. Stillwater 138; 2. East Ridge 120; 3. Forest Lake 115; 4. Park 92; 5. Roseville 75; 6. Woodbury 66; 7, tie, Mounds View 61 and White Bear Lake 61; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 17; 10. Irondale 13.
