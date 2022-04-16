FOREST LAKE — The Stillwater girls golf team produced four scores at 46 or better to finish second in a Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday, April 12 at Tanners Brook.
East Ridge held down the top spot with a 173 total while the Ponies were not far behind at 176, eight-shots ahead of third-place Roseville (184).
Caroline Monty paced the Ponies with a 41 while Vyan Abdullah followed with a 44. Sarah Strub contributed a 45 and Jowan Abdullah completed the scoring with a 46.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 173; 2. Stillwater 176; 3. Roseville 184; 4. Mounds View 186; 5. White Bear Lake 187; 6. Forest Lake 188; 7. Park 201; 8. Woodbury 202; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 235; 10. Irondale 238.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 41, Vyan Abdullah 44, Sarah Strub 45, Jowan Abdullah 46, Lexi Thompson 50 and Greta Sorenson 54.
Ponies third at Prestwick
At Woodbury, just two shots separated the top four teams in an SEC meet on Monday, April 11 at Prestwick Golf Club. Forest Lake won the fifth-score tie-breaker to edge runner-up East Ridge after both teams posted scores of 181.
Stillwater finished just one shot back at 182, one shot ahead of fourth-place Roseville (183).
Caroline Monty came through with a 35 to lead the Ponies in their season opener.
Team standings
1. Forest Lake 181; 2. East Ridge 181; 3. Stillwater 182; 4. Roseville 183; 5. White Bear Lake 191; 6. Mounds View 199; 7. Woodbury 209; 8. Park 211; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 219; 10. Irondale 249.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 35, Vyan Abduallah 47, Jowan Abdullah 49, Sarah Strub 51, Greta Sorenson 52 and Lexi Thompson 54.
