FOREST LAKE — Stillwater banked on the winning formula it has used all season while claiming its third straight title in the Section 4AAA girls golf tournament on Friday, June 4 at Tanners Brook Golf Club.
The Ponies, who are ranked No. 1 in the state by the Minnesota Golf Association, posted a winning total of 350 (330-320) to easily outpace runner-up Mahtomedi (702) and third-place White Bear Lake (763) for the title.
The section championship was the program’s 10th in the past 12 seasons and 18th overall dating back to 1984.
“I would say the girls played well,” Ponies coach Peter Deeg said. “It was not a lot of big numbers and not a lot of birdies, just very consistent golf, which is good. It’s one of the few times we’ve played Tanners without a really big number on the card. There’s still a little room for improvement, but we’re happy with the way it all shook out.”
Stillwater players finished 1-2-3 in the individual standings, led by medalist Caroline Monty with a winning total of 157 (79-78). Caroline’s older sister, Catherine, was medalist at this event in 2018.
Savannah Vincent finished second at 160 (82-78) and Grace Gabriel was next in third place with a score of 162 — boosted by a personal best score of 80 on Day 2 of the tournament.
“She played really well and is getting it together,” Deeg said of Gabriel. “That was good to see. Savannah and Caroline just played pretty solid.”
All three players finished ahead of 2019 medalist Maddie Simon of Mahtomedi, who placed fourth with a score of 165 (81-84).
Stillwater has received consistent scores all the way down the lineup this season and the section meet was no different. Sam Kane placed sixth at 174 (90-84) while Peighton Lynskey was just two shots back in a tie for seventh at 176 (87-89).
Jowan Abdullah did not factor into the team scoring, but even as Stillwater’s sixth finisher with a score of 181 (91-90) ended up just one shot behind Mahtomedi’s Maggie McCarthy (95-85—180), who grabbed the last of the five available individual state bids.
“That was one shot away from what would have qualified as an individual,” Deeg said.
Monty, Vincent and Kane each competed at state when the Ponies placed fifth in 2019.
“We’re excited to go play,” Deeg said. “I think this team plays with a little bit of grit, which is good.
“I think if anything we might get a bit of a shock factor as everybody does at state, but I think more so than other years you’re going to get a lot of rookies at the state tournament. We just put an emphasis on consistency and doing what we’ve always done. It’s another golf tournament, so don’t change your routine.”
This was the 12th consecutive victory for the Stillwater girls since placing second in a Suburban East Conference meet on April 19. Behind Monty and Vincent, who have set the pace at most events, the Ponies have been remarkably consisting while using scores from all six spots in the lineup.
The Class AAA state tournament will be held at Bunker Hills Golf Club on June 15-16, with tee times starting each day at 7:30 a.m.
“We can have two players have off days and still be fine,” Deeg said. “For us, if one of our players has a bad day it doesn’t hurt us like it would someobody else.
“Now it’s just see what we can do at the state tournament. The deal is not to psych ourselves out, but just go play our game.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 330-320—650; 2. Mahtomedi 350-352—702; 3. White Bear Lake 382-381—763. Failed to make cut: St. Paul Highland Park 396; North St. Paul 484.
Individual results (par 71)
1. Caroline Monty (St) 79-78—157; 2. Savannah Vincent (St) 82-78—160; 3. Grace Gabriel (St) 82-80—162; *4. Maddie Simon (Mah) 81-84—165; *5. Kalani Yang (St. Paul Harding) 86-84—170; 6. Sam Kane 90-84—174; 7, tie, Peighton Lynskey (St) 87-89—176 and *Gabby Ishaq (St. Paul Highland Park) 90-86—176; *9. Lexie McGrane (Mah) 85-93—178; *10. Maggie McCarty (Mah) 95-85—180; 11. Jowan Abdullah (St) 91-90—181.
* Individual state qualifier
