DELLWOOD — Since finishing second in its first two meets of the season, the Stillwater girls golf team has embarked on an impressive run while winning their sixth straight Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 3 at Dellwood Country Club.
The Ponies — with six players separated by just six shots — matched their season-low total with a 168 to finish 13 shots ahead of East Ridge (181). Stillwater also turned in a score of 168 in their victory at River Oaks Golf Course on April 22.
Stillwater, which moved up four spots to No. 1 in this week’s Minnesota Golf Association all-class state rankings, were led by Caroline Monty and Grace Gabriel, who shot 40 and 41. Savannah Vincent was next for the Ponies with a 42 while Sam Kane and Peighton Lynskey each posted a 45. Jowan Abdullah wasn’t far behind with a 46.
The balanced Ponies do have any individuals ranked in the top 25.
Woodbury freshman Waverly Yang claimed medalist honors with a 39.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 168; 2. East Ridge 181; 3. Park 191; 4. Forest Lake 192; 5. Mounds View 196; 6. White Bear Lake 205; 7. Roseville 205; 8. Woodbury 211; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 234; 10. Irondale 250.
Stillwater results (par 36)
Caroline Monty 40, Grace Gabriel 41, Savannah Vincent 42, Sam Kane 45, Peighton Lynskey 45 and Jowan Abdullah 46. Medalist — 1. Waverly Yang (Wo) 39.
Ponies top field at U of M
At Falcon Heights, Caroline Monty and Jowan Abdullah each finished just one shot behind medalist Olivia Salonek of Roseville to help send the Ponies to a 174-185 victory over East Ridge and the rest of the field in a conference meet on Thursday, April 29 at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Club.
Monty and Abdullah each shot 42 while Savannah Vincent followed with a 44. Grace Gabriel completed the scoring with a 46. Salonek took top individual honors with a 41.
Sam Kane carded a 49 and Peighton Lynskey added a 50 for the Ponies, who expanded their lead in the overall conference standings.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 174; 2. East Ridge 185; 3. Park 188; 4. Forest Lake 194; 5. White Bear Lake 204; 6. Roseville 205; 7. Mounds View 208; 8. Woodbury 217; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 247; 10. Irondale 250.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 42, Jowan Abdullah 42, Savannah Vincent 44, Grace Gabriel 46, Sam Kane 49 and Peighton Lynskey 50. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 41.
