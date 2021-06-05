Keeping pace with their varsity teammates, who won 10 of 12 conference events this season, the Stillwater JV girls golf team recently capped a successful campaign while winning the JV Suburban East Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 19 at Oneka Ridge Golf Course in White Bear Lake.
The Ponies finished first in 7 of 10 JV conference events this season to carry a comfortable lead into the SEC finale.
Stillwater turned in a winning score of 382 in the conference tourney to outlast East Ridge (394) and its primary rival this season Forest Lake (405) for the top spot.
Lexi Thompson carded a 90 and Sarah Strub was next with a 94 to lead the Ponies.
“I’m proud of the play of our JV team over the entire season, always finishing first or second of the 10 conference teams in all of the rounds, as well as winning the conference tournament,” Stillwater assistant coach Don Gettinger said. “We had nine players compete for us in various conference matches, and their hard work and dedication really was evident in their performance. With four graduating seniors on our varsity, many of our JV players will be challenging for spots at the next level in 2022.”
Stillwater’s depth was also displayed with its JV B group winning all of their dual and triangular matches and placing third in the seven-team JV B Tournament.
“This group showed enthusiasm and dedication as well, and made excellent progress over the course of the season,” Gettinger said.
