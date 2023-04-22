FOREST LAKE — The only returning member from its section lineup a year ago, Vyan Abdullah set the pace for the Stillwater girls golf team in its season opener on Wednesday, April 19 at Tanners Brook.

The Ponies won the tie-breaker to place sixth in the Suburban East Conference meet with a score of 212. Park also posted a score of 212, but Stillwater’s fifth score of 60 was two shots better than the fifth score recorded by the Wolfpack.

