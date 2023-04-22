FOREST LAKE — The only returning member from its section lineup a year ago, Vyan Abdullah set the pace for the Stillwater girls golf team in its season opener on Wednesday, April 19 at Tanners Brook.
The Ponies won the tie-breaker to place sixth in the Suburban East Conference meet with a score of 212. Park also posted a score of 212, but Stillwater’s fifth score of 60 was two shots better than the fifth score recorded by the Wolfpack.
Led by medalist Ella Whinnery’s 39, East Ridge produced three of the top four finishers in the meet and turned in a score of 172 to finish 12 shots better than runner-up Forest Lake (184). White Bear Lake followed in third with a score of 191.
Abdullah, one of just two seniors competing for the Ponies, led the way with a 44 on the par-35 back nine. Seventh-grader Mae Hanson followed with a 50 and sophomore Jenna Voight followed with a 58. Junior Kylie Voight and eighth-grader Nora Roberts each turned in a 60 while senior Maggey Opstad finished with a 63.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 172; 2. Forest Lake 184; 3. White Bear Lake 191; 4. Mounds View 196; 5. Woodbury 204; 6. Stillwater 212; 7. Park 212; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 215; 9. Roseville 277.
Stillwater results (par 35)
Vyan Abdullah 44, Mae Hanson 50, Jenna Voight 58, Kylie Voight 60, Nora Roberts 60 and Maggey Opstad 63. Medalist — Ella Whinnery 39.
