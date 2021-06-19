COON RAPIDS — Trying to slip into the top three was not in the cards for the Stillwater girls golf team after a tougher Day 2 in the Class AAA state tournament on Wednesday, June 16 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
The Ponies stood just three shots out of third place after the opening round, but were unable to gain ground while placing sixth in the final team standings with a two-day total of 677 (336-341).
Alexandria ranked second after shooting 319 the first round, but fired a blistering 303 on Day 2 to finish at 622 and overtake Maple Grove (317-327—644) by 22 shots for the title. Edina (333-319—652), which was tied with Eden Prairie (333-326—659) entering the second round and won that battle for third place while Eastview (346-326—674) slipped ahead of the Ponies to finish fifth.
“We played well the first day and then the second day we all felt good, but it was one of those days where it just wasn’t our day,” Ponies coach Peter Deeg said. “The players that were striking the ball well weren’t making putts and the ones who were putting well weren’t striking it that well.”
It tournament ended a run of 12 consecutive victories this season for the Ponies, which included a 52-shot victory in the Section 4AAA Meet.
The wind picked up slightly on Day 2 and five of the six players in Stillwater’s lineup turned in a higher score.
Sam Kane was the one exception as she improved by 10 shots over Round 1 with a 79 to finish 49th in the individual standings with a 168 total. The senior played well for most of the two days, but hit a slight rough spot in the first round after playing holes No. 4, 5 and 6 on the East nine in a combined 10-over.
“She actually played well, but had a three-hole stretch in the middle there,” Deeg said. “Kane was the second we needed on the second day, but we just didn’t have everything else we needed.
“Sam has that ability. She started off the year strong and then struggled a little bit so it was a nice feather in her cap to finish that way.”
Junior Caroline Monty carded a 75 to lead the Ponies in the opening round and finished 18th overall after signing for an 82 on Day 2 to finish at 157.
“Monty played really well on Day 1,” Deeg said.
After playing with Alexandria, Maple Grove and Edina in the opening round, the Ponies were hoping a more relaxed atmosphere while playing with teams in the bottom half of the standings would help in their pursuit of third place, but they just never got on track completely.
“Top three was our goal coming in and after Day 1 it was third place to finish on the podium,” Deeg said. “Twenty shots is tough to make up so we kind of were focused on that third position and with Kane’s 79 if we just play average everywhere else we could make up 20 shots.”
Grace Gabriel (86-89—175) and Savannah Vincent (86-91—177) finished 57th and 59th for the Ponies while Jowan Abdullah (90-94—184) and Peighton Lynskey (92-95—187) placed 71st and 78th.
Every team has a bad round and unfortunately ours was (on Wednesday),” Deeg said.
It was still a tremendous season overall for the Ponies, who were ranked No. 1 by the Minnesota Golf Association in a year that was difficult to predict because of the lack of invitationals due to COVID-19 precautions.
It was an experienced group for the Ponies with Kane, Gabriel, Vincent and Lynskey setting the tone as seniors. Monty and Abdullah are juniors.
“Very rarely do you have four seniors in the lineup and all four played varsity so that was kind of cool,” Deeg said. “Everybody person had their role and every person contributed.
“I’m really just proud of the girls. They’re great kids and they had a fantastic year.”
Team standings
1. Alexandria 319-303—622; 2. Maple Grove 317-327—644; 3. Edina 333-319—652; 4. Eden Prairie 333-326—659; 5. Eastview 346-328—674; 6. Stillwater 336-341—677; 7. Lakeville North 351-336—687; 8. St. Michael-Albertville 351-347—698.
Top five (par 72)
1. Reese McCauley (Simley) 69-70—139; 2. Olivia Salonek (Roseville) 70-70—140; 3. Camille Kuznik (Orono) 72-72—144; 4, tie, Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) 73-72—145 and Kyra Venne (East Ridge) 71-74—145.
Stillwater results
18. Caroline Monty 75-82—157; 49. Sam Kane 89-79—168; 57. Grace Gabriel 86-89—175; T59. Savannah Vincent 86-91—177; 71. Jowan Abdullah 90-94—184; T78. Peighton Lynskey 92-95—187.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.