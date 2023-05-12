It was a home doubleheader for the Stillwater girls golf team, which placed fifth and seventh in separate Suburban East Conference events on Monday, May 8 at Stillwater Country Club.
Stillwater was already scheduled to host the meet and the second nine-hole meet was added as a make-up from a meet North Oaks that was postponed.
The Ponies posted a score of 183 in the first meet to finish behind Forest Lake (167), East Ridge (169), White Bear Lake (178) and Mounds View (180).
Eighth-grader Nora Roberts led the way for the Ponies in the opener with a 43, followed by seventh-grader Mae Hanson with a 46 and junior Vyan Abdullah and seventh-grader Addison Schinka completing the scoring with matching 47s. Sophomore Jenna Voight (48) and junior Kylie Voight (52) also supplied solid scores for Stillwater.
Stillwater slipped to seventh in the second match on Monday with a score of 192. White Bear Lake edged Forest Lake 170-171 for the top spot while East Ridge followed in third at 177.
Vyan Abdullah paced the Ponies with a 44 and Roberts followed with a 46. Sam Schinka and Addison Schinka each shot 51 to complete the scoring while Michaela La Vaque added a 56.
It has been a work in progress for Stillwater, which features several younger players contributing after returning just one player from last year’s regular line-up.
“It’s definitely kind of been unpredictable in that sense, trying to figure out who are varsity and the top players on the team,” Ponies coach Philip Herder said. “I feel like we’ve gotten to the point where we have a solid four who have been fairly consistent and are posting decent scores and about four that could shoot really well any given day but maybe haven’t had that consistency yet.
“We’re still looking for that consistency from our varsity, but that the same time we have a very young in comparison to a lot of other years. It’s been great to see a lot of those younger girls evolve and continue to grow as we get to the end of our season.”
Team standings (front nine)
1. Forest Lake 167; 2. East Ridge 169; 3. White Bear Lake 178; 4. Mounds View 180; 5. Stillwater 183; 6. Woodbury 187; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 200; 8. Park 215; 9. Roseville 275.
Stillwater results (par 36)
Nora Robets 43, Mae Hanson 46, Addison Schinka 47, Vyan Abdullah 47, Jenna Voight 48 and Kylie Voight 52. Medalist — 1. Lily Vincelli (C-DH) 37.
Team standings (back nine)
1. White Bear Lake 170; 2. Forest Lake 171; 3. East Ridge 177; 4. Woodbury 185; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 189; 6. Mounds View 190; 7. Stillwater 192; 8. Park 219; 9. Roseville, inc.
Stillwater results (par 36)
Vyan Abdullah 44, Nora Roberts 46, Sam Schinka 51, Addison Schinka 51, Michaela La Vaque 56. Medalist — 1. Lily Vincelli (C-DH) 36.
