COON RAPIDS — The Stillwater girls golf team battled wind and then rain on the way to an eighth-place finish in the Class AAA state tournament on June 14-15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
The Ponies improved by nine shots in the second round to finish with a two-day total of 723 (366-357). Alexandria posted a winning score of 628 (318-310) to outdistance Maple Grove (327-317—644) by 16 shots for the program’s fifth state championship. Eastview followed in third place at 654 (331-323).
“I think it was a great experience for all of our girls and I’m very proud of them for playing through tough conditions and doing their best,” Ponies coach Philip Herder said. “Especially with the four seniors on the varsity, I’m glad they were able to experience state and have that at the end of their high school careers.”
Senior Caroline Monty paced the Ponies with a total of 165 (80-85), which tied her for 33rd place in the individual standings. Sarah Strub, also a senior, was steady both days while finishing in a tie for 62nd place at 179 (89-90).
Sophomore Vyan Abdullahwas next for the Ponies at 188 (91-97) and junior Lexi Thompson was a few shots back at 191 (96-95). Seniors Jowan Abdullah (99-97—196) and Greta Sorenson (98-101—199) filled out Stillwater’s lineup.
Monty and Jowan Abdullan were the only Stillwater players who competed for last year’s team that placed sixth at state.
Kathryn VanArragon led an impressive trio at the top of the individual standings. The Blaine junior followed up an opening-round 65 with a 70 on Day 2 to post a two-shot victory over senior Isabella McCauley (67-70—137) of Simley. Sophomore Reese McCauley of Simley finished third at 139 (68-71), which was the same score she posted while winning the individual title a year ago.
Hot temps and blustery winds greeted players in the first round.
“The wind was nice for our players because it was so hot the wind actually cooled them off, but obviously for golf it’s not ideal conditions. “Herder said. “Our girls battled and survived the tough conditions.”
It was cooler on Day 2, but a 30-minute weather delay interrupted the Ponies midway through the round before clearing up the rest of the way.
“It was a good way to finish on the back,” Herder said. “We’re very proud of the season we’ve had. We’ve come a long ways. We’d have maybe liked to score a little better and some of the girls wanted to shoot a lower score, but overall we’re happy to get to state and have that experience for some of our seniors to have those memories. For our two other players that will come back, it’s valuable experience for them to be in that situation and to use that as leaders with the other girls next year.”
This was the 19th state tournament appearance for the Ponies, which is tied with Elk River for third among all schools in the large-school class. Only Alexandria and Edina have competed in more state tournaments with 22 appearances apiece dating back to 1977.
Team standings
1. Alexandria 318-310—628; 2. Maple Grove 327-317—644; 3. Eastview 331-323—654; 4. Eden Prairie 344-315—669; 5. Edina 341-320—661; 6. Elk River 336-339—677; 7. Lakeville South 353-356—709; 8. Stillwater 366-357—723.
Top 5 (par 72)
1. Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) 65-70—135; 2. Isabella McCauley (Simley) 67-70—137; 3. Reese McCauley (Simley) 68-71—139; T4. Madi Hicks (Chanhassen) 75-70—145 and McKenna Mallow (Detroit Lakes) 70-75—145.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T33. Caroline Monty 80-85—165; T62. Sarah Strub 89-90—179; T75. Vyan Abdullah 91-97—188; 78. Lexi Thompson 96-95—191; 83. Jowan Abdullah 99-97—196; 85. Greta Sorenson 98-101—199.
