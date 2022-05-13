ST. PAUL — Senior Caroline Monty finished third overall to help lead the Stillwater girls golf team to a runner-up showing in the nine-team White Bear Lake Invitational on Tuesday, May 10 at Keller Golf Course.
Roseville took honors with a score of 356 while the Ponies finished four shots back at 360. Mahtomedi, a Section 4AAA opponent for Stillwater, finished third with a score of 366. Led by individual medalist Bella Leonhart, who carded a 73, Forest Lake finished fourth at 367.
Lexi Thompson finished in a tie for eighth in the individual standings for the Ponies with a 91 and Jowan Abdullah followed in 13th with a 95. Freshman Michaela LaVaque completed the scoring with a 96, good enough for 17th place.
Vyan Abdullah added a 99 and Greta Sorenson, one of three seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, finished with a 100.
Team standings
1. Roseville 356; 2. Stillwater 360; 3. Mahtomedi 366; 4. Forest Lake 367; 5. White Bear Lake 377; 6. Hill-Murray 380; 7. Mounds View 387; 8. Spring Lake Park 392; 9. St. Louis Park 480.
Stillwater results (par 72)
3. Caroline Monty 78; T8. Lexi Thompson 91; T13. Jowan Abdullah 95; T17. Michaela LaVaque 96; T26. Vyan Abdullah 99; 31. Greta Sorenson 100. Medalist — 1. Bella Leonhart (FL) 73.
Ponies third at Stillwater CC
Just four shots separated the top four teams in a Suburban East Conference meet that was interrupted briefly by storms on Monday, May 9 at Stillwater Country Club.
League-leader East Ridge turned in a winning score of 170 to finish three shots ahead of runner-up Roseville (173). Stillwater and Forest Lake each finished at 174, but the Ponies prevailed in the tie-breaker to place third thanks to a 48 carded by fifth finisher Vyan Abdullah. The Rangers fifth and sixth scorers each finished with a 49.
Caroline Monty led the way for the Ponies with a 38, which was three shots behind individual medalist Olivia Salonek (35) of Roseville. Salonek has posted the low score in 8 of 10 nine-hole conference rounds this season.
Lexi Thompson was next for the Ponies with a 44 and Sarah Strub was not far behind with a 45. Jowan Abdullah completed the scoring with a 47, one shot ahead of her younger sister who provided the important fifth score. Greta Sorenson chipped in with a 49 as all six Ponies broke 50.
The team score was the second-lowest of the season for the Ponies, bettered only by the 173 they posted while finishing first at Highland National in St. Paul on April 19.
With just two nine-hole matches and the SEC Tournament remaining, the Ponies (85) are six points behind East Ridge (91) in the conference standings. Forest Lake (79) and Roseville (76) are not far behind in third and fourth.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 170; 2. Roseville 173; 3. Stillwater 174; 4. Forest Lake 174; 5. Park 182; 6. Mounds View 183; 7. White Bear Lake 188; 8. Woodbury 188; Cretin-Derham Hall and Irondale, inc.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 38, Lexi Thompson 44, Sarah Strub 45, Jowan Abdullah 47, Vyan Abdullah 48 and Greta Sorenson 49. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 35.
SEC standings
1. East Ridge 91; 2. Stillwater 85; 3. Forest Lake 79; 4. Roseville 76; 5. Mounds View 59; 6. White Bear Lake 56; 7. Park 42; 8. Woodbury 32; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 18; 10. Irondale 6.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.