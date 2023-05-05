WHITE BEAR LAKE — Juniors Kylie Voight and Vyan Abdullah set the pace for the Ponies as the Stillwater girls golf team placed fifth in the Suburban East Conference Mid-Season Meet on Monday, May 1 at Oneka Ridge Golf Course.
East Ridge posted a winning total of 335 to win the 18-hole event while Forest Lake (349) and White Bear Lake (363) followed in second and third. Mounds View (364) and Stillwater (388) followed in fourth and fifth.
Kylie Voight led the Ponies with a 93 and Abdullah finished just one shot back with a 94.
Seventh-grader Mae Hanson added 97 while eighth-grader Nora Roberts completed the scoring with a 104, just ahead of teammates Jenna Voight (106), a sophomore, and freshman Sam Schinka.
Lily Vincelli of Cretin-Derham Hall claimed medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 335; 2. Forest Lake 349; 3. White Bear Lake 363; 4. Mounds View 364; 5. Stillwater 388; 6. Park 393; 7. Roseville 518.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Kylie Voight 93, Vyan Abdullah 94, Mae Hanson 97, Nora Roberts 104, Jenna Voight 106 and Sam Schinka 107. Medalist — 1. Lily Vincelli (C-DH) 73.
Ponies fourth at U of M
At Falcon Heights, Nora Roberts took her turn lead the Ponies as they placed fourth in a Suburban East Conference meet on Thursday, April 27 at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course.
Forest Lake produced a winning score of 169 while East Ridge (181) held off Mounds View (183) by two shots for second place. Stillwater followed in with fourth with a score of 190, which was four shots ahead of White Bear Lake (194).
Roberts, an eighth-grader, posted a 43 to pace Stillwater and become the fourth different player to lead the team in as many events this spring. Kylie Voight paced the Ponies at Oneka Ridge while Mae Hanson (Eagle Valley) and Vyan Abdullah (Tanners Brook) signed for the team’s low round in meets earlier this season.
Abduallah (47) and Hanson (48) were next for the Ponies while Kylie Voight completed the scoring with a 52.
Team standings
1. Forest Lake 169; 2. East Ridge 181; 3. Mounds View 183; 4. Stillwater 190; 5. White Bear Lake 194; 6. Park 197; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 207; 8. Woodbury 210; 9. Roseville 279.
Stillwater results
Nora Roberts 43, Vyan Abdullah 47, Mae Hanson 48, Kylie Voight 52, Kaleigh Ligday 55 and Jenna Voight 65. Medalist — 1. Lily Vincelli (C-DH) 39.
