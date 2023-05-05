WHITE BEAR LAKE — Juniors Kylie Voight and Vyan Abdullah set the pace for the Ponies as the Stillwater girls golf team placed fifth in the Suburban East Conference Mid-Season Meet on Monday, May 1 at Oneka Ridge Golf Course.

East Ridge posted a winning total of 335 to win the 18-hole event while Forest Lake (349) and White Bear Lake (363) followed in second and third. Mounds View (364) and Stillwater (388) followed in fourth and fifth.

Tags

Load comments