FOREST LAKE — The battle was for second place as Maple Grove turned in a winning score of 322 to pull away from the 14-team field in the Forest Lake Invitational on Wednesday, May 4 at Tanners Brook Golf Course.
The Crimson finished 35 shots ahead of runner-up Forest Lake (357), but just nine shots separated the Rangers from eighth-place Hill-Murray (369). Roseville finished third with a score of 359 while Mahtomedi won the tie-breaker with Stillwater to finish fourth after both teams finished at 367.
Tanners Brook is also the site for the Section 4AAA tournament, which is expected to include the Zephyrs, Ponies and sixth-place White Bear Lake (369).
Caroline Monty tied for fourth place in the individual standings with a 78, which was just three shots behind individual medalist Olivia Salonek (75) of Roseville.
Sarah Strub was next for the Ponies with a 90 while Lexi Thompson finished at 97. Greta Sorenson completed the scoring with a 102.
Mahtomedi’s tie-breaking fifth score was a 97. The Zephyrs feature just one senior in their lineup.
Team standings
1. Maple Grove 322; 2. Forest Lake 357; 3. Roseville 359; 4. Mahtomedi 367; 5. Stillwater 367; 6. White Bear Lake 369; 7. Park 369; 8. Hill-Murray 369; 9. Holy Family 383; 10. Mounds View 389; 11. Anoka 389; 12. Forest Lake B 408; 13. Cretin-Derham Hall 419; 14. St. Paul Highland Park 463.
Stillwater results (par 71)
T4. Caroline Monty 78; T16. Sarah Strub 90; T36. Lexi Thompson 97; T57. Greta Sorenson 102; T71. Iris Fuglie 114. Medalist — Olivia Salonek (Ros) 75.
Stillwater 3rd at WBYC
At Dellwood, the Ponies finished third in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 2 at White Bear Yacht Club. League-leading East Ridge outscored Roseville 180-185 for the top spot while Stillwater followed in third at 195, eight shots ahead of fourth-place Mounds View (201).
The victory helped the Raptors increase their conference lead with 81 points. Stillwater (77) and Forest Lake (72) rank second and third.
Caroline Monty carded a 42 and Lexi Thompson followed with a 45 to lead the Ponies. Sarah Strub (52) and Grace Parker (56) completed the scoring.
The team score was Stillwater’s highest in a conference match this season, one shot higher than the 194 the Ponies posted while placing second at North Oaks.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 180; 2. Roseville 185; 3. Stillwater 195; 4. Mounds View 201; 5. Forest Lake 203; 6. White Bear Lake 208; 7. Park 210; 8. Woodbury 223; 9. Cretin-Derham hall 250; 10. Irondale 256.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 42, Lexi Thompson 45, Sarah Strub 52, Grace Parker 56, Vyan Abdullah 58 and Jowan Abdullah 58. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 39.
Ponies finish 4th
At Falcon Heights, fresh off a victory in an 18-hole conference event one day earlier, the Ponies were unable to build on that momentum while placing fourth on Thursday, April 28 at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course.
Forest Lake took top honors with a 181, but just one shot separated the next three teams. East Ridge won the tie-breaker with White Bear Lake for second after both teams finished at 188 and the Ponies finished one shot back with a 189.
Caroline Monty led Stillwater with a 43 while Jowan Abdullah and Sarah Strub each carded a 48. Lexi Thompson completed the scoring with a 50.
Team standings
1. Forest Lake 181; 2. East Ridge 188; 3. White Bear Lake 188; 4. Stillwater 189; 5. Roseville 195; 6. Park 198; 7. Mounds View 203; 8. Woodbury 212; 9. Irondale 257; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 250.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 43, Jowan Abdullah 48, Sarah Strub 48, Lexi Thompson 50, Vyan Abdullah 51 and Greta Sorenson 54. Medalist — 1. Olivia Salonek (Ros) 40.
