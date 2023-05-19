COON RAPIDS — The Stillwater girls golf team finished 18th out of 20 teams competing in the Andover Invitational on Tuesday, May 16 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
Junior Vyan Abdullah and senior Grace Parker each shot 96 to lead the way for the Ponies, who turned in a score of 415.
Led by individual medalist Kiersten Lawrence, who signed for a 2-under-par 70, Wayzata outdistanced runner-up Edina 304-323 for the team title while Minnetonka was third with a total of 326.
Seniors Maggey Opstad (110), Kaleigh Ligday (113) and Caroline Berkness (116) followed for the Ponies while sophomore Lauren Roberts added a 119.
Team standings
1. Wayzata 304; 2. Edina 323; 3. Minnetonka 326; 4. Eastview 328; 5. Mahtomedi 345; 6. Eden Prairie 348; 7. Forest Lake 354; 8. Blaine 354; 9. Andover 361; 10. Mounds View 367; 11. Totino-Grace 369; 12. Chanhassen 374; 13. St. Michael-Albertville 374; 14. Rogers 381; 15. Park 385; 16. Anoka 386; 17. Robbinsdale Armstrong 407; 18. Stillwater 415; 19. Osseo 452; 20. Coon Rapids 464.
Stillwater results (par 72)
58, tie, Vyan Abdullah 96 and Grace Parker 96; 101. Maggey Opstad 110; 103. Kaleigh Ligday 113; 105. Caroline Berkness 116; 110. Lauren Roberts 119. Medalist — 1. Kiersten Lawrence (Way) 70.
Ponies eighth at Midland Hills
At St. Paul, competing in their final conference match before the Suburban East Conference Tournament, the Ponies placed eighth on Monday, May 15 at Midland Hills Country Club.
It was a tight battle for the top spot, with East Ridge winning the tie-breaker to edge Forest Lake for first after both teams finished at 177. White Bear Lake finished just one shot back in third place with a total of 178.
Seventh-grader Mae Hanson led the Ponies with a 47 while sophomore Jenna Voight and eighth-grader Nora Roberts each carded a 51. Junior Vyan Abdullah completed the scoring with a 52.
Cretin-Derham Hall’s Lily Vincelli claimed medalist honors with a 37.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 177; 2. Forest Lake 177; 3. White Bear Lake 178; 4. Woodbury 181; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 196; 6. Mounds View 197; 7. Park 199; 8. Stillwater 201; 9. Roseville 271.
Stillwater results (par 36)
Mae Hanson 47, Jenna Voight 51, Nora Roberts 51, Vyan Abdullah 52, Michaela La Vaque 62 and Kylie Voight 62. Medalist — 1. Lily Vincelli (C-DH) 37.
Stillwater fifth at River Oaks
At Cottage Grove, the Ponies turned in a score of 178 to place fifth in a conference meet on Thursday, May 11 at River Oaks Golf Course.
East Ridge posted a winning total of 158 to finish 16 shots ahead of Forest Lake (174). Woodbury was third at 175 and the Ponies matched White Bear Lake’s total of 178, but lost the tie-breaker to place fifth — four shots behind the second-place Rangers.
Nora Roberts led the Ponies with a 42 while teammates Sam Schinka (43) and Vyan Abdullah (44) were not far behind. Addison Schinka and Kylie Voight each shot 49 to provide the fourth score on the team card, but White Bear Lake’s fifth score was a 48 to win the tie-breaker.
Mae Hanson added a 50 for Stillwater, which posted its lowest nine-hole score of the entire season — bettering the 183 total while playing the front nine at Stillwater Country Club on May 8.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 158; 2. Forest Lake 174; 3. Woodbury 175; 4. White Bear Lake 178; 5. Stillwater 178; 6. Mounds View 181; 7. Park 182; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 194; 9. Roseville 264.
Stillwater results (par 35)
Nora Roberts 42, Sam Schinka 43, Vyan Abdullah 44, Addison Schinka 49, Kylie Voight 49 and Mae Hanson 50. Medalist — Lily Vincelli (C-DH) 37.
