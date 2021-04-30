HUDSON, Wis. — Four straight victories has vaulted the Stillwater girls golf team to the top of the Suburban East Conference standings, capped by a comfortable victory over Forest Lake in an 18-hole meet on Wednesday, April 28 at Troy Burne Golf Club.
The Ponies turned in a winning score of 342 to build a nine-point lead in the SEC standings at the season’s midway point. Forest Lake finished second with a score of 360 and East Ridge (362) was two shots back in third place.
Jowan Abdullah and Grace Gabriel each shot 84 to lead a deep and balanced lineup for Stillwater, which also counted 87s from Savannah Vincent and Caroline Monty. Peighton Lynskey (90) and Sam Kane (93) also played well for the Ponies.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 342; 2. Forest Lake 360; 3. East Ridge 362; 4. Park 363; 5. Mounds View 393; 6. White Bear Lake 396; 7. Roseville 400; 8. Woodbury 419.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Jowan Abdullah 84, Grace Gabriel 84, Savannah Vincent 87, Caroline Monty 87, Peighton Lynskey 90 and Sam Kane 93. Medalist — Olivia Salonek (Ros) 76.
Monty paces Stillwater
At North Oaks, Caroline Monty carded a 40 to finish just one shot behind medalist Kyra Venne (39) of East Ridge while pacing the Ponies to a conference victory on Monday, April 26 at North Oaks Golf Club.
Stillwater finished 16 shots ahead of closest pursuers Forest Lake (190) and East Ridge (190).
Sam Kane (43) and Savannah Vincent (44) were steady for the Ponies and Grace Gabriel completed the scoring with a 47 — one shot ahead of teammate Peighton Lynskey (48).
Team standings
1. Stillwater 174; 2. Forest Lake 190; 3. East Ridge 190; 4. Park 194; 5. Mounds View 208; 6. White Bear Lake 212; 7. Roseville 212; 8. Woodbury 234; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 242; 10. Irondale 258.
Stillwater results
Caroline Monty 40, Sam Kane 43, Savannah Vincent 44, Grace Gabriel 47, Peighton Lynskey 48 and Jowan Abdullah 50. Medalist — Kyra Venne (ER) 39.
Ponies win at River Oaks
At Cottage Grove, just four shots separated Stillwater’s top finishers on the way to a 168-171 victory over East Ridge in a conference meet on Thursday, April 22 at River Oaks Golf Course.
It was a season-best score and the second win in a row for the Ponies, who also won at Highland National on April 20.
Savannah Vincent set the pace for Stillwater with a 40 and Caroline Monty (41) was just one shot back. Jowan Abdullah (43) and Peighton Lynskey (44) were not far behind for the Ponies.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 168; 2. East Ridge 171; 3. Woodbury 176; 4. Forest Lake 177; 5. Roseville 181; 6. Park 182; 7. Mounds View 196; 8. White Bear Lake 198; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 218; 10. Irondale 240.
Stillwater results
Savannah Vincent 40, Caroline Monty 41, Jowan Abdullah 43, Peighton Lynskey 44, Sam Kane 46 and Vyan Abdullah 56. Medalist — 1, tie, Kyra Venne (ER) 35 and Olivia Salonek (Ros) 35.
