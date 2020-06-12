COON RAPIDS — Deprived a senior season as the top returning player for the Stillwater girls golf team, Catherine Monty delivered an impressive showing while placing second at the Minnesota High School Senior Showcase on Wednesday, June 10 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
Monty fired a 1-over par 73 (37-36) to join Maple Grove’s Amy Burnham (37-36) in finishing just one shot behind Jaycee Rhodes of Eagan, who’s even par-72 (37-35) held up for the title in a field that included 69 of the top seniors in the state.
The high school golf season, like other spring sports and activities, was canceled due to COVID-19. The Senior Showcase brought the top seniors from around the state representing all three of the MSHSL classes on the course that typically hosts the Class AAA state meet.
Rhodes overcame rugged start after making bogey on her first two holes and another on No. 8, but also made two birdies on the front side and two more on the back nine to earn the one-stroke victory.
Monty made just three bogeys on the day, to go along with birdies on the par-4 ninth hole and the par-5 14th. Nobody in the field made more pars than Monty with 15.
Burnham joined Rhodes with four birdies, but struggled down the stretch after making a double-bogey six on No. 16 and a bogey at No. 17. She joined Monty in a tie for the clubhouse lead.
Competing in soft conditions after overnight rain, Rhodes teed off an hour after Monty and 90 minutes after Burnham.
Monty, who is scheduled to continue her golf career at North Dakota State University, was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Ponies each of the previous three seasons. The four-time All-Suburban East Conference honoree tied for 25th at the Class AAA state meet a year ago while leading the Ponies to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
The Ponies graduated just one member from last year’s state lineup.
Paige O’Neal, who also received all-conference honors a year ago, joined Monty in competing in the Senior Showcase and finished in a tie for 25th after shooting an 86 (42-44).
• The Boys Minnesota Senior Showcase was held on Tuesday, June 9, with Chanhassen’s Gunnar Broin shooting a 5-under par 67 to hold off Cole Nasby (69) of Edina for the title.
Results (par 72)
1. Jaycee Rhodes (Eagan) 72; 2, tie, Amy Burnham (Maple Grove) 73 and Catherine Monty (Stillwater) 73; 4. Bergen Senf (Fairmont) 76; 5. Aayushi Sarkar (Woodbury) 77; 6. Courtney Wedin (Chanhassen) 78; 7, tie, Alex Hantge (Hutchinson) 79 and Janice Kim (Edina) 79; 9, tie, Abbey Filipiak (Elk River) 80, Sydney Monge (Minnetonka) 80, Rachel Halvorson (Madison) 80, Shelby Busker (Detroit Lakes) 80 and Anna Cihak (Detroit Lakes) 80; 14. Ava Wallerich (Lake City) 81; 15, tie, Anna Tollette (Ramsey) 82 and Marah Rothgarn (Lake City) 82; 17, tie, Anna Heirigs (Edina) 83, Tessa Schafer (Eagan) 83, Tricia Hemann (Chanhassen) 83 and Emily Renner (Victoria) 83. Others: T25. Paige O’Neal (Stillwater) 86.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
