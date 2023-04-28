WOODBURY — Seventh-grader Mae Hanson set the pace for the Stillwater girls golf team in an 18-hole Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday, April 25 at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

East Ridge outdistanced Forest Lake 351-356 for the top spot while Woodbury (363) and White Bear Lake (371) followed in third and fourth. The Ponies tied Park for seventh place with a score of 400, but won the tie-breaker. It was the second time in as many conference matches the Ponies finished tied with Park, but Stillwater has produced the better fifth score each time to finish ahead in the standings. Stillwater finished sixth in the season opener on April 19.

