WOODBURY — Seventh-grader Mae Hanson set the pace for the Stillwater girls golf team in an 18-hole Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday, April 25 at Eagle Valley Golf Course.
East Ridge outdistanced Forest Lake 351-356 for the top spot while Woodbury (363) and White Bear Lake (371) followed in third and fourth. The Ponies tied Park for seventh place with a score of 400, but won the tie-breaker. It was the second time in as many conference matches the Ponies finished tied with Park, but Stillwater has produced the better fifth score each time to finish ahead in the standings. Stillwater finished sixth in the season opener on April 19.
Hanson posted a 94 while Vyan Abdullah, a junior, was next with a 96. Junior Kylie Voight (104) and eighth-grader Nora Roberts (106) completed the scoring for the Ponies, who did not feature a single senior in its line-up.
Freshman Sam Schika (111) and sophomore Jenna Voight (112) provided the throw-away scores, but either would have clinched the tie-breaker for the Ponies.
Cretin-Derham Hall’s Lily Vincelli claimed medalist honors with a 75. It was balanced at the top with the top seven players in the individual standings representing different schools.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 351; 2. Forest Lake 356; 3. Woodbury 363; 4. White Bear Lake 371; 5. Mounds View 374; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 390; 7. Stillwater 400; 8. Park 400; 9. Roseville 545.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Mae Hanson 94, Vyan Abdullah 96, Kylie Voight 104, Nora Roberts 106, Sam Schinka 111 and Jenna Voight 112. Medalist — 1. Lily Vincelli (C-DH) 75.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.