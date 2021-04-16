FOREST LAKE — It was an encouraging season opener for the Stillwater girls golf team, which placed second in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, April 12 at Tanners Brook Golf Club.
Playing in cold and wet conditions, the Ponies posted a score of 173 to finish just one shot behind the host team Forest Lake (172). Park followed in third place with a total of 178.
“It was not very nice weather so I’m proud of how we started the year,” Ponies coach Peter Deeg said.
Playing the par-35 back nine at Tanners Brook, Savannah Vincent led the way for the senior-led Ponies with a 41. Sam Kane was next for Stillwater with a 42 while Jowan Abdullah and Peighton Lynskey completed the scoring with matching 45s.
Caroline Monty, a junior and the only non-senior in Stillwater’s lineup, carded a 47 and Grace Gabriel finished with a 50.
The Ponies, who are sixth in the Minnesota Golf Association state rankings, are scheduled to compete in another SEC contest at Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury on Monday, April 19.
Team standings
1. Forest Lake 172; 2. Stillwater 173; 3. Park 178; 4. East Ridge 184; 5. Woodbury 188; 6. Roseville 192; 7. Mounds View 193; 8. White Bear Lake 215; 9. Irondale 250; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 277.
Stillwater results (par 35)
Savannah Vincent 41; Sam Kane 42; Jowan Abdullah 45; Peighton Lynskey 45; Caroline Monty 47; Grace Gabriel 50.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
