ST. PAUL — Ana Weaver delivered another impressive victory for the Stillwater girls cross country team, which had its two-year run as team champions halted with a third-place showing in the Section 4AA Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Highland Park 9-Hole Golf Course.
Fifth-ranked St. Paul Highland Park placed three runners in the top five and five in the top 10 while cruising to the section title with 29 points, leaving White Bear Lake and Stillwater to battle for the runner-up spot. The Ponies edged White Bear Lake by one point while finishing second in the Suburban East Conference Meet a week earlier, but the 10th-ranked Bears outlasted Stillwater 58-69 at sections. Woodbury was a distant fourth with 120 points.
“We knew that Highland was better than us,” Podolske said. “We knew White Bear Lake was all around us a week ago when we had beaten them by a single point. Obviously we wanted to get first or second. We beat White Bear Lake a week ago and now they beat us by quite a bit. It was disappointing we couldn’t do it as a team.”
Weaver, who is the reigning individual state champion and also ranked No. 1 in Class AA, was dominant again in the team’s only race to date that included teams from outside the SEC. The senior completed the 5,000-meter course in 17:38.3, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Molly Moening of Highland Park (18:42.9).
“Ana ran really well,” Podolske said. “She thought she would have some competition, but I just think she is just that much better than her opponents right now.”
Moening, a junior who is ranked fifth in the state, edged Weaver by three seconds to win the individual section title in 2018, but Weaver won by a 32 seconds over Moening a year ago. Weaver doubled that margin in this year’s race.
Stillwater finished ahead of the Bears in each of the first three spots, but White Bear Lake was a little stronger in the back half with a team that boasts four seniors in its top five. Weaver is the only senior among Stillwater’s top six finishers.
Sophomore Brooke Elfert placed seventh for the Ponies in a time of 19:32, followed by fellow sophomores Morgan Peterman (19:58) and Avery Braunshausen (20:15) in 11th and 16th place.
“Brooke had a really good race today,” Podolske said.
Abigail Rupnow completed the scoring for Stillwater in 34th place with a time of 21:40. Lily Ward (21:43) and Annabel Lantz (21:48) were not far behind for the Ponies in 36th and 38th place.
“Abigail really had a good race,” Podolske said. “Everything is so new to her right now. She’s made a huge transition and she has a lot of potential to step up next year.
“From Day 1 we knew it was going to be difficult because we didn’t have an experienced No. 5 runner. Lily and Annabel have been working their tails off and they gave it their best effort.”
This was not a typical section meet as the field was separated into different flights and then combined to determined the final standings. The changes were put in place to avoid large gatherings in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The smaller races definitely impacted the atmosphere, especially for the most important races, Podolske suggested.
“It was a strange season for me,” the coach said. “I think the girls probably handled it better than I did.”
There are organizers planning a non-MSHSL state meet, but the details are still being worked on.
“I hope Anna has an opportunity to run,” Podolske said. “She defended her conference and section title and hopefully she will get an opportunity at this other state meet.”
Team standings
1. St. Paul Highland Park 29; 2. White Bear Lake 58; 3. Stillwater 69; 4. Woodbury 120; 5. Roseville 124; 6. Mahtomedi 167; 7. St. Paul Central 182; 8. St. Paul Como Park 245; 9. St. Paul Harding 286; 10. St. Paul Washington 297; Hill-Murray, Tartan, St. Paul Humboldt, North St. Paul and Cretin-Derham Hall, inc.
Top 5
1. Ana Weaver (St) 17:38.3; 2. Molly Moening (SPHP) 18:42.9; 3. Iris Guilder (SPC) 18:44.4; 4. Luna Scorzelli (SPHP) 18:59.3; 5. Ellie Moore (SPHP) 19:15.4.
Stillwater results
1. Ana Weaver 17:38; 7. Brooke Elfert 19:32; 11. Morgan Peterman 19:58; 16. Avery Braunshausen 20:15; 34. Abigail Rupnow 21:40; 36. Lily Ward 21:43; 38. Annabel Lantz 21:48.
