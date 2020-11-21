Stillwater Area High School senior Ana Weaver ran to a fourth-place showing at the XC Town USA Meet of Champions on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Lavern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind.
Competing in a field of 143 runners in the High School Championship race, Weaver completed the 5,000-meter course in 17:36.9. She finished less than a second behind third-place finisher Ava Parekh (17:36.0) of Chicago.
Sydney Thorvaldson of Wyoming claimed top honors with a winning time of 16:38.3 while Riley Stewart of Colorado was the runner-up in 17:18.0.
Weaver was the top finisher among Minnesota runners in the field, crossing the line more than three seconds ahead of Wayzata’s Abbey Nechanicky.
Weaver won the MSHSL Class AA individual state championship last fall and when that event was canceled this fall due to COVID-19, she finished 45 seconds ahead of the runner-up while winning the Class AA division of the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase on Oct. 30.
Two other national cross country races that Weaver competed in a year ago were canceled this fall.
A year ago, Weaver placed 14th in the Footlocker Cross Country Championships National Finals and San Diego and added a 29th-place showing in the Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Ore.
Weaver made history for the Ponies this fall while setting a state record for a girls 5,000-meter cross country race with a time of 16:42.6 during a triangular meet at Forest Lake.
Weaver won that race by nearly 70 seconds and surpassed the previous record held by Minneapolis Washburn’s Emily Covert by 12 seconds.
Minnesota switched to 5,000 meters for girls cross country in 2015.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
