Capping a remarkable career during an abnormal season, Ana Weaver was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls cross country team this fall.
The senior won the MSHSL individual state championship a year ago and followed that up with a dominating victory at this year’s equivalent, winning the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase by 45 seconds. The entire season was shortened and the MSHSL state meet was canceled due to COVID-19.
Weaver’s performanced helped the 10th-ranked Ponies climb up to sixth place in the team standings at the Showcase, just one spot behind the team’s fifth-place showing at the MSHSL Class AA state meet a year ago.
The Brigham Young University recruit went undefeated in 2020 and even set a state record for a 5-kilometer cross country race with a winning time of 16:42.6 at a race in Forest Lake on Oct. 1.
Weaver was joined by sophomore teammates Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert and Morgan Peterman in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors. Weaver was the SEC individual medalist while leading the Ponies to a second-place finish in the team standings behind East Ridge.
Elfert (17th) and Braunshausen (22nd) joined Weaver among the 25 individual finishers at the Showcase and Peterman, who lost a shoe early in the race, wasn’t far behind in 35th place.
Weaver also captured the individual Section 4AA crown as the Ponies placed third behind St. Paul Highland Park and White Bear Lake in the team standings, but the team received an at-large bid to the Showcase.
The Ponies have also produced positive results in the classroom, earning a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association. Weaver was also joined by Elfert and Peterman in receiving Academic All-State honors.
Weaver and Annabel Lantz were the only seniors in Stillwater’s section/state lineup.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced this summer.
Girls cross country
All-Conference: Ana Weaver, Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert and Morgan Peterman; SEC individual medalist: Ana Weaver; Section 4AA individual medalist: Ana Weaver; Cross Country Showcase individual champion: Ana Weaver; All-State: Ana Weaver; All-State Academic: Ana Weaver, Brooke Elfert and Morgan Peterman; Most Valuable Athlete: Ana Weaver; Captains elect: To be announced.
