FOREST LAKE — The Stillwater girls cross country team placed two runners among the top six in the individual standings, but placed fourth overall in the Suburban East Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Tanners Brook Golf Course.
Mounds View produced two of the top three finishers in the race and finished with 46 points to outdistance runner-up Forest Lake (71). Woodbury followed in third place with 75 points, just three ahead of the Ponies (78), who placed third in this race a year ago.
Senior Brooke Elfert crossed the line in fifth place with a time of 18:52 to lead the Ponies while teammate Olivia Braunshausen was one spot back in sixth with a time of 18:58. Avery Braunshausen also earned All-SEC honors for the Ponies with a 13th-place finish in a time of 19:18. Runners finishing among the top 20 receive all-conference recognition.
Stella Hicks finished 25th in a time of 19:51 while Meredith Christensen completed the scoring in 31st place with a time of 20:10.
Teams are allowed to race 10 in the conference varsity race and just 14 seconds separated Stillwater’s next five finishers Morgan Peterman (20:48), Jocelyn McBride (20:49), Brynne Laska (20:57), Greta Shockey (20:58) and Abigail Rupnow (21:02).
Forest Lake sophomore Nora Hushagen was the individual medalist with a winning time of 17:36, which was 31 seconds ahead of runner-up Linnea Ousdigian (18:07) of Mounds View.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Section 4AAA Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Highland National Golf Club in St. Paul.
• Stillwater finished second in the JV race with 79 points, but Mounds View cruised to the title with a perfect score after sweeping the top eight places.
Freshman Bijou Burdick-Kitchell led the Ponies with an 11th-place finish in a time of 21:58. Teammates Aurora Swenson (22:06) and Scarlet Huelsmann (22:14) followed in 14th and 17th place for the Ponies.
Team standings
1. Mounds View 46; 2. Forest Lake 71; 3. Woodbury 75; 4. Stillwater 78; 5. Roseville 98; 6. White Bear Lake 126; 7. East Ridge 233; 8. Irondale 236; Park and Cretin-Derham Hall, inc.
