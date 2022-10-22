Brooke Elfert col.jpg

FOREST LAKE — The Stillwater girls cross country team placed two runners among the top six in the individual standings, but placed fourth overall in the Suburban East Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Tanners Brook Golf Course.

Mounds View produced two of the top three finishers in the race and finished with 46 points to outdistance runner-up Forest Lake (71). Woodbury followed in third place with 75 points, just three ahead of the Ponies (78), who placed third in this race a year ago.

