ROCHESTER — Winning for the second time in as many races, the Stillwater girls cross country team held off Eastview 94-102 to win the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Eastwood Golf Course.

The Ponies, who also won the Faribault Invitational on Sept. 9, were paced by Olivia Braunshausen and Brooke Elfert in seventh and eighth place.

Tags

Load comments