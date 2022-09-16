FARIBAULT — Senior Brooke Elfert and seventh-grader Olivia Braunshausen each recorded top-five finishes to help pace the Stillwater girls cross country team to a victory in the Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9 at North Alexander Park.
It was the first 5-kilometer race of the season for the Ponies, who placed fourth in the two-mile season opener at Rosemount.
Stillwater finished with 55 points to outdistance runner-up Northfield (93) and third-place Mankato West (118) in the 13-team event.
“I thought the varsity ran well together and it was nice to get first place,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “I think everybody was really pleased with the results.”
Elfert led the way for the Ponies in third place with a time of 19:38, just six seconds ahead of Braunshausen (19:44) who crossed the line in the fifth spot.
“Brooke is doing an outstanding job and Liv is a really strong runner,” Podolske said.
Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo won the race in a time of 19:19, which was 14 seconds ahead of Red Wing’s Nora Hanson (19:33).
Eighth-grader Stella Hicks also put together a strong race for the Ponies while finishing 10th in a time of 20:27. Meredith Christensen (21:05) and Avery Braunshausen (21:06) closed out the scoring in 19th and 20th place.
“Stella is much stronger than a year ago and also has the confidence she probably didn’t have a year ago,” Podolske said. “You can also see the that Meredith put in a lot of miles this summer and she had a great race.”
Morgan Peterman (21:18) and Aurora Swenson (23:32) finished 28th and 73rd for Stillwater’s throw-away scores.
• Led by Abigail Rupnow in sixth place with a time of 22:09.32, the Ponies won a tie-breaker with Farmington to place second in the JV race after both teams finished with 68 points. Northfield took top honors with a score of 52. Jocelyn McBride (22:45.18) followed in 10th place for Stillwater while teammates Julia Kustritz (23:00.22) and Siena Kersten (23:02.06) were not far behind in 13th and 14th.
“Abi is showing a lot of promise and McBride as well, she’s showing leaps and bounds improvement from last year,” Podolske said. “We’re a much deeper team than we have been in the past where you always know who is going to be that top seven. We truly have five or six kids fighting for those last spots on the varsity and that competition is good. It was a really good day for the entire team.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 55; 2. Northfield 93; 3. Mankato West 118; 4. Mankato East 119; 5. Lakeville North 134; 6. Owatonna 151; 7. Faribault 167; 8. Shakopee 187; 9. Red Wing 231; 10. Winona 245; 11. Blaine 277; 12. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 312; 13. Apple Valley 342.
