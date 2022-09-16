FARIBAULT — Senior Brooke Elfert and seventh-grader Olivia Braunshausen each recorded top-five finishes to help pace the Stillwater girls cross country team to a victory in the Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9 at North Alexander Park.

It was the first 5-kilometer race of the season for the Ponies, who placed fourth in the two-mile season opener at Rosemount.

