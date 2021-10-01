MILACA — The Stillwater girls cross country team placed second out of 21 Division I teams competing in the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Stones Throw Golf Course.
Junior Brooke Elfert crossed the finish line in 18:56 to place sixth individually for the Ponies, who totaled 133 points to finish behind only Prior Lake (53) in the team standings.
Duluth East (143) and Hopkins (168) followed in third and fourth place.
Stillwater also finished behind Prior Lake in third place in the season-opening Rosemount Irish Invitational, which is a two-mile race.
Avery Braunshausen, a junior, was next for the Ponies in 18th place with a time of 19:59. Seventh-grader Stella Hicks was the third finisher for the Ponies in 29th place with a time of 20:19 while junior Morgan Peterman placed 34th in 20:27.
Sophomore Meredith Christensen completed the scoring for Stillwater in 51st place with a time of 20:57.
The only seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, Margaret Swenson (21:58) and Ella Flaherty (22:15) placed 89th and 97th.
The Ponies were scheduled to compete in a dual meet at Prior Lake on Thursday, Sept. 30 and then compete in the Chaska Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Gale Woods Park.
• Stillwater placed 13th out of 22 teams in the JV race 329 points. Siena Kersten (23:53) and Julia Kustritz (23:53) placed 67th and 68th to lead the Ponies.
The Ponies also placed 11th in the freshman race with 238 points. Kathryn Wiens was Stillwater’s top finisher in 31st place with a time of 22:56.
Team standings
1. Prior Lake 53; 2. Stillwater 133; 3. Duluth East 143; 4. Hopkins 168; 5. Roseville 187; 6. Andover 194; 7. Eden Prairie 195; 8. East Ridge 208; 9. Centennial 239; 10. Minot 289; 11. Owatonna 316; 12. Shakopee 339; 13. Bemidji 348; 14. Osseo 360; 15. Sartell-St. Stephen 368; 16. Wayzata 379; 17. Blaine 388; 18. New Prague 417; 19. Spring Lake Park 473; 20. Tartan 546; 21. Waconia 619.
Top 5
1. Sydney Drevlow (Hop) 17:47; 2. Halle Mestery (ER) 18:13; 3. Daphne Grobstein (Hop) 18:16; 4. Kaelyn Nelson (Ano) 18:47; 5. Mia Hoffmann (Bem) 18:55.
Stillwater results
6. Brooke Elfert 18:56; 18. Avery Braunshausen 19:59; 29. Stella Hicks 20:19; 34. Morgan Peterman 20:27; 51. Meredith Christensen 20:57; 89. Margaret Swenson 21:58; 97. Ella Flaherty 22:15.
