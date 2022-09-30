ANOKA — The Stillwater girls cross country team ran to a sixth-place showing in the Tom Watson Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Anoka High School.
This event is a new one for the Ponies, who normally compete at the Milaca Mega Meet on this weekend but that race — one of the largest in the country — is no longer conducted.
Third-ranked Prior Lake scored 65 points to take top honors, followed by Northfield (94), Eden Prairie (110), Andover (117), Minot (130) and the Ponies (153).
Seventh-grader Olivia Braunshausen paced the Ponies with a fourth-place finish in a time of 19:16.0. Kaelyn Nelson of Anoka claimed the individual title with a winning time of 18:45.6.
Avery Braunshausen finished 26th for the Ponies in 20:25.10) as less than 20 seconds separated Stillwater’s second through fourth finishers. Morgan Peterman (20:39.80) and Stella Hicks (20:44.50) placed 33rd and 37th while Brynne Laska completed the scoring in 65th place with a time of 21:51.80.
Aurora Swenson (21:53.30) and Jocelyn McBride (22:08.70) followed in 71st and 81st place.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the Chaska Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and will travel to Alexandria for the Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Team standings
1. Prior Lake 65; 2. Northfield 94; 3. Eden Prairie 110; 4. Andover 117; 5. Minot 130; 6. Stillwater 153; 7. Edina 183; 8. Maple Grove 186; 9. Osseo 239; 10. Visitation 246; 11. New Prague 259; 12. Redwood Valley 312; 13. Mounds View 357; 14. Centennial 385.
