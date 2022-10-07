MINNETRISTA — Even with one of its top runners out of the lineup, the Stillwater girls cross country team finished second in the Chaska Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm.

Third-ranked Prior Lake placed two runners among the top four and totaled 36 points to outdistance the Ponies (108) and third-place Chaska (111) in the 12-team field.

