Stillwater’s Brynne Laska, left, and Avery Braunshausen, right, join a large pack of runners up a hill during the Chaska Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. The Ponies finished second behind third-ranked Prior Lake in the race. (Gazette/APG photo by Jason Olson)
MINNETRISTA — Even with one of its top runners out of the lineup, the Stillwater girls cross country team finished second in the Chaska Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm.
Third-ranked Prior Lake placed two runners among the top four and totaled 36 points to outdistance the Ponies (108) and third-place Chaska (111) in the 12-team field.
“It was pretty good,” Stillwater coach Dawn Podolske said. “It’s a very challenging course and there’s quite a few hills there. Prior Lake is ranked and they’re a better team than we are, but I was very impressed with the way our kids ran.”
Seventh-grader Olivia Braunshausen paced the Ponies in fifth place with a time of 19:58.12. Marissa Long of Chanhassen crossed the line first in a time of 18:18.14.
Brooke Elfert finished 11th in 20:20.09 while Avery Braunshausen (20:43.91) followed in 18th place for the Ponies, who were missing one of the team’s top performers Stella Hicks.
Brynne Laska (21:41.48) and Meredith Christensen (21:43.52) completed the scoring in 37th and 39th place.
“Hopefully we can get (Hicks) healthy and our seven best running and we’ll be in pretty good shape,” Podolske said. “The varsity kids that raced had pretty good races. There was a gap between our top three and our fourth and fifth, but Stella is right in that mix there. We have to get healthy so we can run our best at our conference and section meets.”
• Prior Lake also turned back the Ponies 23-85 in the JV race.
Jocelyn McBride set the pace for Stillwater in fourth place with a time of 22:06.28 while teammates Greta Shockey (22:39.84) and Abigail Rupnow (22:51.92) finished 8th and 11th.
Team standings
1. Prior Lake 36; 2. Stillwater 108; 3. Chaska 111; 4. Bloomington Jefferson 132; 5. Waconia 138; 6. New Prague 161; 7. Osseo 185; 8. St. Louis Park 208; 9. Chanhassen 222; 10. Two Rivers 222; 11. Shakopee 241; 12. Minneapolis Washburn 311.
Top 5
1. Marissa Long (Chan) 18:18.14; 2. Madeline Lage (Wac) 18:54.45; 3. Isabelle Reinders (PL) 19:40.99; 4. Sara Gastony (PL) 19:45.21; 5. Olivia Braunshausen (St) 19:58.12.
