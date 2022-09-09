ROSEMOUNT — The Stillwater girls cross country team placed fourth in the season-opening Rosemount Irish Invitational on Friday, Sept. 2 at Rosemount High School.

St. Paul Highland Park, the top-ranked team in Class AA, cruised to a comfortable victory in the hot and humid conditions with 22 points. Prior Lake, ranked fourth in Class AAA, followed in second place with 81 points while Eden Prairie (138), Stillwater (149) and Osceola (180) completed the top five.

Tags

Load comments