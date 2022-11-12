NORTHFIELD — The challenges were present for the Stillwater girls cross country team even before the start of state meet.
Competing without two of their top runners, the Ponies finished 15th 417 points in the Class AAA race on Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
Led by individual champion Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata pulled away from runner-up Minnetonka 39-89 to defend its state team title while Mounds View followed in third with 127 points.
Stillwater placed second behind Woodbury in the Section 4AAA Meet and expectations took another hit with senior Brooke Elfert and eighth-grader Stella Hicks unable to compete because of illness.
“Just even going into the state meet we knew we weren’t going to be in contention so we just wanted to go in and run well and do better than we did at sections,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “Unfortunately two got sick and you have to go with what you got.
“It was just hard to watch Brooke, who’s been to the state meet many times and not get to see her run as a senior was hard to deal with for her and for me. But we knew the decision was the right one for her and Brooke would not have helped the standings with the way that she felt. We weren’t in the running to be in the top 10, so you just want the kids to have some fun with it and have a good experience.”
One of just three seventh-graders in the entire field, Olivia Braunshausen set the pace for the Ponies while placing 37th overall in a time of 19:20.5, good enough for 24th for purposes of team scoring.
Her older sister and senior Avery Braunshausen, who also ran at state as a seventh-grader, was next for the Ponies in 124th place (82nd) with a time of 20:39.4.
“Both Braunshausens did an awesome job today,” Podolske said. “Liv was prepared and ran a great race so it was a good experience for her.
“It has been really fun watching Avery take Liv under her wing and it has really brought those two sisters closer together. That was fun to watch.”
Avery has been part of a successful trio finishing up their final season with the Ponies. Elfert and Morgan Peterman have joined Braunshausen at state since they were eighth-graders, helping the program to its best-ever finishes at state — consecutive fifth-place showings in 2018 and 2019.
Stillwater’s final three scorers were separated by just 10 seconds, starting with junior Meredith Christensen in 148th place (102nd) with a time of 21:42.2.
“I thought she had a really good race,” Podolske said.
Senior Jocelyn McBride (21:52.1) and freshman Greta Shockency (21:52.6) finished 151st (104th) and 152nd (105th) overall to complete the scoring.
“Jocelyn really blossomed this season and that was fun to watch,” Podolske said. “She has turned into a really good runner. I’m so proud of Jocelyn, too.
“It was a good season and to make it to state is a huge deal. Sometimes we just take it for granted and we just can’t do that. Everybody learned a lot today, the alternates need to be ready to go and you have to make the right decisions for yourself and for the team.”
Eighth-grader Brynne Laska, who joined Shockency as an alternate pushed into action with Elfert and Hicks unavailable, finished 158th (111th) in a time of 22:37.9. Peterman followed in 159th for the Ponies with a time of 22:44.5.
“This is the first time we’ve ever had to use both alternates,” Podolske said. “Brynne was another alternate who stepped in and just to get that state meet experience is what those kids needed. Did we run our best, no, but we did the best we could on that day so I’m proud of the kids. We did the best we could.
“It was a good mixture of upperclassmen and they have really shown these young kids the ropes. It just didn’t end on the highest note we thought it would. I think for some kids it took so much pressure off that they just went in and had a good time, but other kids I know wanted to end their career on a high note.”
With three of the regulars at state for the final time, it made for an emotion-filled, post-race embrace for the athletes. Podolske also announced this was her 39th and final season guiding the Ponies in cross country. She is also planning to step down as head track coach following that season this spring.
Podolske’s cross country teams have qualified for state 11 times since she took over head coaching duties in 1984.
“I‘ve been doing this probably way too long, but I’ve had three of those seniors for six and five years and I kind of knew this was going to be the time and end it with those kids,” Podolske said. “For the seniors especially, you watch them grow up and they’re such great kids. There’s never a right or best time to end my coaching, but it seemed appropriate. I know that I’ll see them in track, too.
“I think I built a program I’m very proud of and it will continue.”
• Stillwater was one of five SEC teams among the 16 competing in the Class AAA state meet. Mounds View led the way in third place with 127 points and Forest Lake, led by third-place finisher Norah Hushagen, a sophomore, followed in 11th-place with 268 points. Roseville (318), Woodbury (357) and Stillwater (417) finished 13th through 15th.
“Mounds View represented our conference well and we were excited for the Forest Lake girl to finish third, too,” Podolske said.
Team standings
1. Wayzata 39; 2. Minnetonka 89; 3. Mounds View 127; 4. Centennial 156; 5. Prior Lake 174; 6. St. Michael-Albertville 191; 7. Farmington 194; 8. Brainerd 199; 9. Hopkins 226; 10. Northfield 254; 11. Forest Lake 268; 12. Eastview 286; 13. Roseville 318; 14. Woodbury 357; 15. Stillwater 417; 16. Eagan 424.
Top 5
1. Abbey Nechanicky (Way) 16:47.7; 2. Sydney Drevlow (Hop) 17:39.8; 3. Norah Hushagen (FL) 17:48.6; 4. Marissa Long (Chan) 18:01.6; 5. Megan Lee (BJ) 18:05.7.
Stillwater results (team)
37. (24) Olivia Braunshausen 19:20.5; 124. (82) Avery Braunshausen 20:39.4; 148. (102) Meredith Christensen 21:42.2; 151. (104) Jocelyn McBride 21:52.1; 152. (105) Greta Shockey 21:52.6; 158. (111) Brynne Laska 22:37.9; 159. (112) Morgan Peterman 22:44.5.
Stillwater girls at
state cross country
Year Place
1979 7th
1980 6th
1981 13th
1983 6th
1986 8th
1989 10th
1992 12th
1993 9th
2000 8th
2005 6th
2017 13th
2018 5th
2019 5th
2021 12th
2022 15th
