MINNETRISTA — The Stillwater girls cross country team placed sixth out of 15 teams competing in the Victoria Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Gale Woods Regional Park.
Minnetonka, which put all seven of its runners among the top 15, cruised to a comfortable 33-80 victory over Prior Lake in the team standings while Eden Prairie (157), Minneapolis Washburn (187) and Two Rivers (206) also finished ahead of the Ponies (212).
Seventh-grader Stella Hicks was the top finisher for the Ponies in 34th place with a time of 21.09, just one spot ahead of junior teammate Brooke Elfert (21:10).
Morgan Peterman (21:27) and Meredith Christensen (21:45) finished 40th and 44th for the Ponies while Margaret Swenson (22:05) completed the scoring in 59th place. Elly Flaherty (22:57) finished 78th for Stillwater, which competed without one of its top runners Avery Braunshausen.
The Ponies are scheduled to race at Alexandria on Saturday, Oct. 9, with the Suburban East Conference Meet taking place on Oct. 19 and the Section 4AAA Meet scheduled for Oct. 27.
Team standings
1. Minnetonka 33; 2. Prior Lake 80; 3. Eden Prairie 157; 4. Minneapolis Washburn 187; 5. Two Rivers 206; 6. Stillwater 212; 7. Chanhassen 220; 8. Bloomington Jefferson 226; 9. Osseo 230; 10. Waconia 240; 11. New Prague 247; 12. Shakopee 250; 13. Chaska 268; 14. Burnsville 319; 15. Bloomington Kenndy 376.
Top 5
1. Zoie Dundon (Bur) 18:40; 2. Ella Graham (Min) 18:56; 3. Sara Gastony (PL) 18:56; 4. Marissa Long 18:58; 5. Claire Cashman (Min) 19:01.
Stillwater results
34. Stella Hicks 21:09; 35. Brooke Elfert 21:10; 40. Morgan Peterman 21:27; 44. Meredith Christensen 21:45; 59. Margaret Swenson 22:05; 78. Elly Flaherty 22:57.
