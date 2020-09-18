WOODBURY — Strength at the top of the lineup helped life the Stillwater girls cross country team to a 23-33 victory over Woodbury in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Friday, Sept. 11 at Ojibway Park.
Ana Weaver set a blistering pace for the Ponies, finishing with a winning time of 18:01. Brooke Elfert (20:04) and Morgan Peterman (20:24) were next for Stillwater in second and third place.
Woodbury’s Maggie and Kelly McCarthy placed fourth and fifth before Avery Braunshausen crossed the line as Stillwater’s fourth scorer in sixth place with a time of 21:16. The clinching score for the Ponies came from Lily Ward, who placed 11th in time of 22:37.
Stillwater’s Annabel Lantz (12th), Margaret Swenson (14th), Amor Tuttle (15th) and Siena Kersten (23:47) also finished among the top 16.
The sixth-ranked Ponies are scheduled to compete against Roseville on Friday, Sept. 18.
Stillwater 23, Woodbury 33
Top 5, Stillwater finishers
1. Ana Weaver (St) 18:01; 2. Brooke Elfert (St) 20:04; 3. Morgan Peterman (St) 20:24; 4. Maggie McCarthy (Wo) 20:31; 5. Kelly McCarthy (Wo) 20:31; 6. Avery Braunshausen (St) 21:16; 11. Lily Ward (St) 22:37; 12. Annabel Lantz (St) 22:48; 14. Margaret Swenson (St) 23:03; 15. Amor Tuttle (St) 23:16; 16. Siena Kersten (St) 23:47; 19. Vivan Haskins (St) 24:32; 20. Eleanor Berkness (St) 25:14; 21. Gabrielle Knowlan (St) 25:54; 22. Julia Kustritz (St) 25:59; 23. Katrina Schneider (St) 27:43.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
