ST. PAUL — Stillwater placed three runners in the top five to hold off Woodbury 37-43 for the top spot in the first-ever Section 4AAA girls cross country meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Highland Nine Hole Golf Course.
The Ponies finished just five points in front of the Royals while placing third in the Suburban East Conference Meet a week earlier and with fewer teams in this field it was expected things could get even tighter at sections.
But Stillwater was up to the task while claiming its third section title in the last four seasons. This was a smaller field, however, and one which no longer includes St. Paul Highland Park, which competes in Section 3AA. Cross country expanded to three classes for the first time this season.
White Bear Lake followed Stillwater and Woodbury in third place at this year’s section meet with 68 points.
“I thought we did an awesome job today,” Stillwater coach Dawn Podolske said. “We needed to get first or second, but we wanted to get first and we knew we would have a good battle with Woodbury. They ran really well. I was so proud of them.”
The top two teams and the top six individual finishers not competing for a qualifying team advance to the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College. The girls race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
“It was a perfect day to run,” Podolske said. “It was a little windy, but we were hoping we would have great weather and we rally did. It was a small, intimate meet, and it was just a great day to be out there. It was fun to watch and the girls were eager to get after it.”
Brooke Elfert finished second overall to set the pace for the Ponies, crossing the line in 19:13. St. Paul Central’s Iris Guilder took top honors with a winning time of 18:27.
Avery Braunshausen finished just one spot behind Elfert in third place with a time of 19:26 and Morgan Peterman followed in fifth at 19:52.
“I think our top three have always been really solid,” Podolske said. “I thought Avery today just ran really tough. She was surrounded by a lot of Woodbury girls and just went after it after about two-and-a-half miles.
“At the conference meet she went out a little fast, but we tried to hit her mile split right on and that allowed her to be really aggressive at the end of the race. She had a lot of confidence today.”
Seventh-grader Stella Hicks placed 10th in 20:14 while Meredith Christensen completed the scoring in 17th place with a time of 20:57.
“She was disappointed in her conference meet and pretty down after the race, but she is learning a lot and was really happy (at sections),” Podolske said. “As a team, we did run really well.”
Margaret Swenson (21:57) and Elly Flaherty (22:54) finished 26th and 30th for the Ponies.
“We were a little disappointed with the results in the conference meet, so we just wanted to come back and run well together as a team,” Podolske said.
The Ponies finished sixth in the state equivalent race a year ago after the MSHSL canceled the traditional state meet due to COVID-19. But it’s also not business as usual this season with cross country increasing to three classes.
“Obviously the state meet will be a lot different,” Podolske said. “We don’t want to go to state just to go to state. We hope to beat some of the teams we’re capable of beating and pull a few upsets. We’re not really in the top three, but we’re going to set some goals once we know which teams are in the state meet.
“We are definitely excited — and it was also fun because both the (Stillwater) boys and girls won, so that was kind of fun.”
Despite the smaller section meet and the lack of a JV race, the Ponies felt plenty of support, the coach noted.
“Most of the team was out there cheering on,” Podolske said. “We try to focus on the whole team as doing this together, so it really helps to have the whole team there supporting them. That was really good, too.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 37; 2. Woodbury 43; 3. White Bear Lake 68; 4. St. Paul Central 90; 5. Tartan 159; North St. Paul and Cretin-Derham Hall, inc.
Top 5, individual state qualifiers
1. Iris Guilder (SPC) 18:27; 2. Brooke Elfert (St) 19:13; 3. Avery Braunshausen (St) 19:26; 4. Maggie McCarthy (Wo) 19:37; 5. Morgan Peterman (St) 19:52; 6. Lily Schneider (WBL) 20:01; 9. Abby Chestovich (C-DH) 20:11; 12. Katelyn Porter (WBL) 20:21; 14. Maggie Blanding (WBL) 20:30; 16. Madie Bystrom (WBL) 20:48.
Stillwater results
2. Brooke Elfert 19:13; 3. Avery Braunshausen 19:26; 5. Morgan Peterman 19:52; 10. Stella Hicks 20:14; 17. Meredith Christensen 20:57; 26. Margaret Swenson 21:57; 30. Elly Flaherty 22:54.
