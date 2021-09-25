ROCHESTER — A strong showing in all five scoring positions carried the Stillwater girls cross country team to a comfortable 55-94 victory over runner-up Rochester Century and the rest of the 20-team field in the Rochester Mayo Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Eastwood Golf Course.
It was the second victory in a row for the Ponies, who also took top honors at the Faribault Invitational a week earlier.
“It is different for us this season and we get to go to the competitions that we didn’t go to last year,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “Everybody has really stepped it up.”
Junior Brooke Elfert set the pace for Stillwater with a third-place finish in a time of 19:33. Juniors Avery Braunshausen (20:45) and Morgan Peterman (20:56) also delivered solid showings while placing 11th and 13th.
“Brooke is such a hard worker,” Podolske said. “She continually wants to improve and is improving. Her role is a little different than a year ago, but she has really stepped up nicely into that leadership role. She is our No. 1 runner, but they’re like the Three Musketeers. I remember them as seventh- and eighth-graders and they’ve done a really nice job of taking leadership roles. We do not have a lot of seniors this year and they’re still only juniors, but they’ve really stepped it up and taken a lot on in trying to move the team along.”
Stillwater’s biggest advantage over the other contending teams came with seventh-grader Stella Hicks (21:06) and sophomore Meredith Christensen (21:14) placing 16th and 17th. The fifth runner for the Ponies crossed the line ahead of any other team’s No. 3 runner.
“I feel like it’s almost a carbon copy of last year,” Podolske said. “We have five strong runners, but we’re not a deep team. I knew Stella had a lot of talent, but she was also coming off an injury during the summer with her foot. She’s a doing a nice job. Sometimes you don’t know when you bring a seventh-grader up, but the kids have all welcomed her and she’s been a real contributor to this team. She’s a real hard worker.”
Christensen has also made an immediate impact in her first season running cross country. The coach was familiar with Christensen from track, but she is pulling double duty this fall while running for the Ponies and also competing on the Stillwater mountain biking team, which is not an MSHSL sport.
“She is still doing both sports,” Podolske said. “I knew from track how much she loves running and she has really done a nice job stepping right onto the varsity. She is doing a really great job.”
Elly Flaherty (22:54) and Margaret Swenson (22:59) finished 62nd and 63rd for the Ponies. They are the only seniors in Stillwater’s lineup.
“(Margaret) is our only senior captain and she has worked really hard and is doing a great job,” Podolske said. “She’s made huge contributions to the team, starting with summer practices.”
Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25.
• Stillwater placed fourth with 153 points in the JV race, led by sophomore Julia Kustritz in 20th place with a time of 24:02. Rochester Century edged Rosemount 45-46 for the victory while Owatonna followed in third with 65 points.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 55; 2. Rochester Century 94; 3. Eastview 123; 4. Luverne 144; 5. Owatonna 161; 6. Rosemount 195; 7. Red Wing 271; 8. Onalaska 272; 9. Burnsville 272; 10. Chatfield 289; 11. Winona Cotter 291; 12. Rochester Mayo 298; 13. Austin 299; 14. Rochester Lourdes 301; 15. Byron 335; 16. Rochester John Marshall 368; 17. Winona 394; 18. La Crescent-Hokah 455; 19. Stewartville 475; 20. St. Charles 568.
Top 5
1. Natasha Sortland (Zum-Maz/Ken-Wan) 18:38; 2. Zoie Dundon (Bur) 18:57; 3. Brooke Elfert (St) 19:33; 4. Tenley Nelson (Luv) 19:46; 5. Jenna DeBates (Luv) 19:49.
Stillwater results
3. Brooke Elfert 19:33; 11. Avery Braunshausen 20:45; 13. Morgan Peterman 20:56; 16. Stella Hicks 21:06; 17. Meredith Christensen 21:14; 62. Elly Flaherty 22:54; 63. Margaret Swenson 22:59.
