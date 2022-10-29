ST. PAUL — Although unable to defend its Section 4AAA title, the Stillwater girls cross country team earned repeat trip to the state meet after placing second on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the St. Paul Highland Park Nine-Hole Golf Course.
Woodbury, which finished second to the Ponies in this race a year ago, surged to a 35-56 victory over the Ponies.
Stillwater did hold off third-place White Bear Lake (61) by five points to earn its fifth straight trip to the state meet, which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The Ponies boasted two of the top three finishes in the race, but Woodbury placed five runners among the top 10.
The gap was much narrower during the Suburban East Conference Meet a week earlier when Stillwater finished in fourth place, just three points behind the Royals and 48 points ahead of White Bear Lake.
“We did not have our best meet, but we were good enough to get in,” Podolske said. “Woodbury ran really well and I was worried about White Bear Lake. That’s when you need to put it in perspective because we did want to win, but we did not put together our best performance.”
St. Paul Central’s Laura McClary claimed the individual title with a time of 19:00.44, just ahead of Stillwater senior Brooke Elfert (19:01.53) and seventh-grader Olivia Braunshausen (19:07.58), who placed second and third.
Eighth-grader Stella Hicks was next for the Ponies in 13th place with a time of 20:08.39. Senior Avery Braunshausen (16th) and junior Meredith Christensen (20:56.22) finished 16th and 22nd to complete the scoring for the Ponies.
“Brooke and Olivia really had good races and Stella had a good race,” Podolske said. “I saw Brooke with 200 minters and she was fading a bit, but she finished within two seconds (of McClary) so she gave it a really strong effort.”
Morgan Peterman (21:45.43) and Jocelyn McBride (21:55.14) finished 28th and 29th for the Ponies.
Stillwater is hoping for a stronger showing at the state meet with a lineup that features five runners with prior state experience. Olivia Braunshausen and McBride are the two Ponies who will run at state for the first time.
In addition to the top two teams in each section, the top six individual finishers not on one of the qualifying teams also advances to the state meet. This is the second year of the current three-class format for sections and state.
“Not knowing who else is in, the pressure is really off us so hopefully we can go out and beat some teams we’re ranked behind,” Podolske said. “There’s not a lot of pressure on us because we’re not ranked, so we’ll just see what happens.”
Team standings
1. Woodbury 35; 2. Stillwater 56; 3. White Bear Lake 61; 4. St. Paul Central 72; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 148; Tartan and North St. Paul, inc.
