FOREST LAKE — Three Ponies earned all-conference honors as the Stillwater girls cross country team finished third in the Suburban East Conference Championships on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Tanners Brook Golf Course.
Mounds View placed five runners in the top 15 to claim the team title with 51 points. Forest Lake edged the Poniies 78-80 for the runner-up spot while Woodbury wasn’t far behind in fourth place with 85 points.
Halle Mestery of East Ridge captured the individual title with a winning time of 18:06, 17 seconds ahead of Forest Lake’s Norah Hushagen (18:23).
Junior Brooke Elfert set the pace for Stillwater with a fourth-place finish in a time of 18:48. Juniors Avery Braunshausen (19:26) and Morgan Peterman (19:31) followed in 7th and 10th to join Elfert in earning all-conference honors.
Stillwater seventh-grader Stella Hicks finished 29th in a time of 20:49 and sophomore Meredith Christensen (20:50) finished one spot back in 30th to complete the scoring for the Ponies. Hicks and Christensen each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Seniors Margaret Swenson (21.57) and Elly Flaherty (22:15) finished 51st and 58th overall for the Ponies.
Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Section 4AAA Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Highland National Nine Hole Golf Course. This is the first year Minnesota has featured three classes in cross country. The state meet will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
• Stillwater scored 95 points to place fourth behind Mounds View (27), Roseville (62) and Forest Lake (93) in the JV race. Kathryn Wiens (22:58) and McCall Motz (23:07) placed 13th and 14th to lead the Ponies.
Team standings
1. Mounds View 51; 2. Forest Lake 78; 3. Stillwater 80; 4. Woodbury 85; 5. East Ridge 125; 6. Roseville 133; 7. White Bear Lake 183; 8. Irondale 199; Irondale and Park, inc.
Top 5
1. Halle Mestery (ER) 18:06; 2. Norah Hushagen (FL) 18:23; 3. Taylor Isabel (MV) 18:28; 4. Brooke Elfert (St) 18:48; 5. Kathryn Wraspir (Ros) 19:23.
Stillwater results
4. Brooke Elfert 18:48; 7. Avery Braunshausen 19:26; 10. Morgan Peterman 19:31; 29. Stella Hicks 20:49; 30. Meredith Christensen 20:50; 51. Margaret Swenson 21:57; 58. Elly Flaherty 22:15; 63. Julia Kustritz 23:02; 65. Liberty Quast 23:08; 66. Siena Kersten 23:17.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.