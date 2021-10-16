ALEXANDRIA — After claiming titles in this race the last two times it was held, the Stillwater girls cross country team placed eighth out of 24 teams in the Alexandria Lions Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Arrowwood Resort.
Edina took top honors with 74 points while St. Paul Highland Park (103) and Alexandria (132) followed in second and third. The Ponies, who won in 2018 and 2019 before last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, finished with 233 points.
Junior Brooke Elfert set the pace for the Ponies while placing fifth with a time of 19:04. Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park crossed the line in 18:23 for her third straight title in this race, finishing three seconds ahead of Albany’s Olivia Goebel (18:26).
“Brooke had a great day,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “The girls above her are highly ranked and she beat a couple of girls that were ranked. She is a really great runner and she ran a good race.”
Juniors Avery Braunshausen (20:00) and Morgan Peterman (20:18) were next for the Ponies in 28th and 40th place while sevent-grade Stella Hicks finished 79th in 21:30. Sophomore Meredith Christensen completed the scoring in 81st place with a time of 21:34.
“I thought we could maybe be in the top four or five,” Podolske said. “I don’t think it was one of our best days of racing as a team, but I can’t really pinpoint what went wrong. We just weren’t running as a team. I do think we are a better team than we showed on Saturday.”
Margaret Swenson (21:56) and Elly Flaherty (22:50), the only seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, placed 92nd and 114th.
“Alex is one of those meets where it’s very much a team bonding event,” Podolske said. “We stay overnight on Friday and have dinner and a bonfire, so even though it maybe was not the best showing there were other things that did take place that got us closer together as a group.”
Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Suburban East Conference Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake. The Section 4AAA Meet is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 27.
“We are getting ready for conference and we want to win that meet,” Podolske said.
• Stillwater placed 10th in the JV race with 268 points. Siena Kersten (23:04) and Julia Kustritz (23:07) placed 48th and 49th to lead the Ponies.
“We tend to focus on the varsity, but out of our 28 kids — especially the new kids — they are just cutting tons of time off their previous times and all that hard work is paying off for a lot of those kids,” Podolske said.
Team standings
1. Edina 74; 2. St. Paul Highland Park 103; 3. Alexandria 132; 4. Farmington 173; 5. Willmar 206; 6. Mounds View 211; 7. Rocori 214; 8. Stillwater 233; 9. Chanhassen 242; 10. Staples-Motley 250; 11. Marshall 267; 12. Becker 340; 13. Sioux Falls Washington 361; 14. Roseville 375; 15. Pequot Lakes 394; 16. Chaska 414; 17. Albany 471; 18. Little Falls 499; 19. Sartell-St. Stephen 508; 20. Detroit Lakes 530; 21. Thief River Falls 571; 22. New London-Spicer 575; 23. Windom 629; 24. East Grant Forks 660.
Top 5
1. Molly Moening (SPHP) 18:23; 2. Olivia Goebel (Alb) 18:26; 3. Marissa Long (Chan) 18:49; 4. Aleah Miller (Alex) 18:51; 5. Brooke Elfert (St) 19:04.
Stillwater results
5. Brooke Elfert 19:04; 28. Avery Braunshausen 20:00; 40. Morgan Peterman 20:18; 79. Stella Hicks 21:30; 81. Meredith Christensen 21:34; 92. Margaret Swenson 21:56; 114. Elly Flaherty 22:50.
