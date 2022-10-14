ALEXANDRIA — The Stillwater girls cross country team finished 15th out of 24 teams competing in the Alexandria Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Arrowwood Resort.

St. Paul Highland Park, which is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, outdistanced No. 2-ranked Alexandria (134) while Edina, which is ranked sixth in Class AAA, followed in third place. Stillwater finished with 387 points.

Tags

Load comments