ALEXANDRIA — The Stillwater girls cross country team finished 15th out of 24 teams competing in the Alexandria Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Arrowwood Resort.
St. Paul Highland Park, which is ranked No. 1 in Class AA, outdistanced No. 2-ranked Alexandria (134) while Edina, which is ranked sixth in Class AAA, followed in third place. Stillwater finished with 387 points.
Senior Brooke Elfert set the pace for Stillwater with a 10th-place finish in a time of 19:15.10. Meredith Christensen was next for the Ponies in 80th place with a time of 21:12.60 while the team’s remaining three scorers finished about four seconds apart.
Morgan Peterman (21:44.40), Avery Braunshausen (21:45.70) and Jocelyn McBride (21:48.50) finished 98th, 99th and 100th, just ahead of teammates Greta Shockey (21:56.50) and Abby Rupnow (21:59.30), who placed 104th and 105th.
Stillwater, which competed without varsity regulars Olivia Braunshausen and Stella Hicks at Alexandria, is scheduled to compete in the Suburban East Conference Meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Section 4AAA Meet will follow on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at Highland National Golf Club in St. Paul.
• The Ponies finished 10th in the JV race with 284 points while St. Paul Highland Park outscored Mounds View 20-91 for the title. Freshman Aurora Swenson led the Ponies in 54th place with a time of 22:26.90, followed by freshman Bijou Burdick (22:36.40) followed in 60th.
Team standings
1. St. Paul Highland Park 79; 2. Alexandria 134; 3. Edina 150; 4. Mounds View 153; 5. Becker 156; 6. Staples-Motley 172; 7. Marshall 190; 8. Monticello 232; 9. Willmar 251; 10. Roseville 263; 11. Chaska 281; 12. White Bear Lake 310; 13. Rocori 321; 14. Little Falls 344; 15. Stillwater 387; 16. Sartell-St. Stephen 456; 17. Chanhassen 490; 18. Sioux Falls Washington 524; 19. Buffalo 542; 20. New London-Spicer 553; 21. Windom 554; 22. Detroit Lakes 597; 23. Thief River Falls 629; 24. Pequot Lakes 642.
