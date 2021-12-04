Senior captain Margaret Swenson was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls cross country team this fall.
Swenson was one of just two seniors in the lineup for the Ponies as they finished third in the Suburban East Conference behind Mounds View and Forest Lake before capturing the Section 4AAA championship and placing 12th in the inaugural Class AAA state meet.
Swenson was the team’s fifth scorer at state.
“She was an awesome leader and just did a great job for us. She was a great choice for an MVP,” said Stillwater coach Dawn Podolske, who was also selected the Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year.
Juniors Brooke Elfert, Avery Braunshausen and Morgan Peterman each earned all-conference honors for the Ponies while seventh-grader Stella Hicks and sophomore Meredith Christensen received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Elfert, Braunshausen and Peterson also received Academic All-State honors and were selected to serve as captains for next year’s team, along with Siena Kersten and Anna Kneeskern.
Stillwater also received a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.
Girls cross country
All-Conference: Brooke Elfert, Avery Braunshausen and Morgan Peterman; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Stella Hicks and Meredith Christensen; State qualifying team members: Brooke Elfert, Avery Braunshausen, Morgan Peterman, Stella Hicks, Meredith Christensen, Margaret Swenson, Elly Flaherty, Kathryn Wiens and Julia Kustritz; All-State Academic: Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert and Morgan Peterman; Section 4AAA Head Coach of the Year: Dawn Podolske; Most Valuable Athlete: Margaret Swenson; Captains elect: Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert, Siena Kersten, Anna Kneeskern and Morgan Peterman.
