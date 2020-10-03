10-2 spo-gcc start TM col.jpg

The Stillwater girls cross country team takes off for the start of a dual meet against East Ridge on Friday, Sept. 25 at Cottage Grove Middle School. Leading the way for the Ponies up front are, from left, Morgan Peterman, Avery Braunshausen and Brooke Elfert. (Contributed photo by Tony Morley/redracerstudio.com)

COTTAGE GROVE — The sixth-ranked Stillwater girls cross country team turned in a perfect score while running past East Ridge in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Friday, Sept. 25 at Cottage Grove Middle School.

Even without its top runner Ana Weaver, the Ponies were too much for the Raptors while prevailing 15-50.

A trio of sophomores paced Stillwater at the top of the lineup with Brooke Elfert (19:39), Morgan Peterman (20:15) and Avery Braunshausen (20:46) leading the way. Annabel Lantz (22:14) and Lily Ward (22:18) completed the scoring for the Ponies in fourth and fifth place.

Stillwater actually held down the top nine spots in the race as Amor Tuttle (22:39), Abigail Rupnow (22:59), Margaret Swenson (23:03) and Sienna Kersten (24:47) placed sixth through ninth.

It has been a transition for the Ponies this season with an experienced group that won six races a year ago, including a section championship before placing fifth at state. Running in dual meets and triangulars is a big adjustment.

“It seems like we’re running against ourselves and not much competition,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said.

After competing against Forest Lake and Park on Thursday, Oct. 1, Stillwater will compete in the SEC Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park. The Section 4AA meet will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at St. Paul Highland Park Golf Course.

“We’re in a good spot,” Podolske said. “It’s hard and it’s been different, but we’re running.”

Stillwater 15, East Ridge 50

Stillwater finishers

1. Brooke Elfert 19:39; 2. Morgan Peterman 20:15; 3. Avery Braunshausen 20:46; 4. Annabel Lantz 22:14; 5. Lily Ward 22:18; 6. Amor Tuttle 22:39; 7. Abigail Rupnow 22:59; 8. Margaret Swenson 23:03; 9. Sienna Kersten 24:47; 12. Julia Krustritz 25:04; 13. Vivian Haskins 26:05; 15. Katrina Schneider 27:04; 17. Adrianna Riddle 27:47; 18. Anna Kneeskern 27:58.

