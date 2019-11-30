A reliable performer at a critical spot in the lineup all season, senior Elsa Huckels was chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ cross country team at its postseason awards banquet, which was held on Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Lowell Inn in Stillwater.
Huckels was one of five All-Suburban East Conference performers for the Ponies, who captured conference and section titles before placing fifth at state. It was the second straight Section 4AA crown for Stillwater, which matched its best-ever showing at state the following week.
Junior Ana Weaver, who became just the third runner in the program’s history to capture an individual state title, and freshmen Brooke Elfert, Avery Braunshausen and Morgan Peterman joined Huckels in earning all-conference honors. Weaver and Elfert also received all-state honors.
Weaver also garnered All-State Academic honors and the team also received an Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Academic Gold Award requires a combined grade point average of 3.75 or higher from the top five GPAs on the section roster, including alternates.
Stillwater also ran to a fifth-place finish at the Nike Heartland Regional on Nov. 10. Weaver placed fourth in that prestigious race to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Portland, Ore.
It was also announced at the banquet that Ella Gag, Olivia March, Amor Tuttle and Weaver will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls cross country
All-Conference: Ana Weaver, Brooke Elfert, Avery Braunshausen, Morgan Peterman and Elsa Huckels; State qualifying team members: Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert, Elsa Huckels, Annie Kiolbasa, Annabel Lantz, Morgan Peterman, Elise Riniker, Lily Ward and Ana Weaver; All-State: Ana Weaver and Brooke Elfert; All-State Academic: Ana Weaver; Most Valuable Athlete: Elsa Huckels; Captains elect: Ella Gag, Olivia March, Amor Tuttle and Ana Weaver.
