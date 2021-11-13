NORTHFIELD — Brooke Elfert earned all-state honors for the second time while setting the pace for Stillwater in the Class AAA girls cross country state meet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
The Ponies finished 12th in the team standings with 297 points.
Top-ranked Edina outdistanced Wayzata 75-100 for the team title while Prior Lake followed in third with 117 points.
“We didn’t think we were going to finish in the top three or anything so I don’t think there was really any pressure on us,” Stillwater coach Dawn Podolske said. “In reality, we wanted to be in the top 10.”
Elfert finished 22nd overall and 16th for purposes of team scoring with a time of 18:54.43. The junior also garnered all-state recognition while placing 25th as a freshman in 2019.
Last year’s MSHSL state meet was not conducted due to COVID-19.
Elfert was running among the top 10 with about 200 to 300 meters to go, but struggled up the final climb before reaching the straightaway to the finish line and slipped back several spots.
“She still had a good time and a really good race,” Podolske said. “She wanted to be in the top 10 and she was looking good, but couldn’t finish out the last 150 meters.”
Competing in her fourth MSHSL state meet, junior Avery Braunshausen was the next runner to cross the line for the Ponies, placing 77th overall and 47th on the team card with a time of 20:03.18. Junior Morgan Peterman was not far behind Braunshausen in 88th place (55th) with a time of 20:10.97.
The rest of Stillwater’s runners were competing at state for the first time. Seventh-grader Stella Hicks finished 124th (82nd) in a time of 20:44.01 while senior Margaret Swenson completed the scoring in 145th place (97th) with a time of 21:39.45.
“That course has never been one conducive to PRs,” Podolske said. “The three juniors are pretty experienced, but the rest of the crew was very inexperienced. I thought Stella had a very good race. Other than the top three they were first-time state competitors. I hope it was a good experience.”
Swenson finished less than a second ahead of sophomore teammate Meredith Christensen (21:40.42), who finished 147th (99th). Senior Elly Flaherty placed 158th (110th) in a time of 22:57.61.
“If you talk to the kids, we wanted to just go and have a good race,” Podolske said. “If you ask most, they were probably a little disappointed. Stella felt pretty good about things and for Margaret I think that was a real high for her.”
The Ponies placed fifth in 2018 and 2019 — which are the program’s best-ever finishes at state. Among others, the team graduated 2019 individual state champion Ana Weaver, who also won the Cross Country Showcase in 2020.
“Trying to replace someone like Ana is not the easiest thing to do,” Podolske said. “It was a very close team and when one of them had a bad race they always blamed themselves, but this is a team thing. Without everyone running well we would have never gotten into the state meet. They have to realize it’s a team thing and we win as a team and when we don’t do well we still support each other.
“It’s the difference between having some experience and inexperience. We didn’t have any pressure on us, but I think we could have raced better.”
St. Michael-Albertville’s Ali Weimer won the individual title with a time of 17:42.81, finishing ahead of Hopkins teammates and second- and third-place finishers Sydney Drevlow (17:57.10) and Daphne Grobstein (18:23.94).
The Ponies won three of nine races this fall, with victories coming at Faribault, Rochester and in the Section 4AAA Meet at Highland National Nine-Hole Golf Course in St. Paul.
“I think it was a great season for us,” Podolske said. “It was rebuilding in one sense and trying to get better as a team. Throwing in some veterans like the three juniors and mixing in a seventh-grader and the first experience for Meredith running cross country and it was a good year. It was the first year for Ella and she ran varsity all season long. It was a good season. We weren’t as good of a team as a year ago, but we knew that going in, and hopefully this will make us better in the future.
“It was one of the closer teams we’ve had — and not just the top seven — but the entire team. I’m already excited for next season.”
Team standings
1. Edina 75; 2. Wayzata 100; 3. Prior Lake 117; 4. St. Michael-Albertville 176; 5. Farmington 177; 6. Mounds View 178; 7. Hopkins 186; 8. Eagan 197; 9. Forest Lake 251; 10. Lakeville South 262; 11. Eastview 263; 12. Stillwater 297; 13. Bemidji 303; 14. Champlin Park 306; 15. Centennial 339; 16. Woodbury 384.
Top 5
1. Ali Weimer (STMA) 17:42.81; 2. Sydney Drevlow (Hop) 17:57.10; 3. Daphne Grobstein (Hop) 18:23.94; 4. Halle Mestery (ER) 18:25.17; 5. Iris Guider (SPC) 18:25.76.
Stillwater results
Overall (team scoring)
22. (16) Brooke Elfert 18:54.43; 77. (47) Avery Braunshausen 20:03.18; 88. (55) Morgan Peterman 20:10.97; 124. (82) Stella Hicks 20:44.01; 145. (97) Margaret Swenson 21:39.45; 147. (99) Meredith Christensen 21:40.42; 158. (110) Elly Flaherty 22:57.61.
