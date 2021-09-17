FARIBAULT — With three runners finishing among the top five, the Stillwater girls cross country team notched its first victory of the season by a comfortable margin in the 15-team Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 10 at North Alexander Park.
It was the third straight victory for the Ponies in this race, who after placing second in 2017 claimed consecutive titles in 2018 and 2019. This race was not held with its typical field a year ago due to COVID-19.
Juniors Brooke Elfert (19:56) and Avery Braunshausen (20:11) crossed the finish line first to help set the pace for the Ponies, who finished with 53 points to outlast runner-up Northfield (99) and third-place Mankato East (108). Morgan Peterman, also a junior, followed in fifth for the Ponies with a time of 20:50.
Completing the scoring for Stillwater was sophomore Meredith Christensen (21:40) in 20th place and seventh-grader Stella Hicks (21:49), who finished 25th. Margaret Swenson (22:41) and Elly Flaharty (23:12), the only seniors in Stillwater’s lineup, placed 43rd and 53rd.
• Stillwater placed sixth out of 13 teams in the JV race, led by Julia Kustritz in 11th place with a time of 24:00.4.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 53; 2. Northfield 99; 3. Mankato East 108; 4. Owatonna 141; 5. Mankato West 175; 6. Farmington 178; 7. Shakopee 191; 8. Austin 197; 9. White Bear Lake 218; 10. Red Wing 242; 11. Faribault 247; 12. Blaine 256; 13. Winona 262; 14. Heritage Christian 350; 15. Bloomington Kennedy 390.
Top 5
1. Brooke Elfert (St) 19:56; 2. Avery Braunshausen (St) 20:11; 3. Nora Hanson (RW) 20:26; 4. Lauren Henkels (ME) 20:39; 5. Morgan Peterman (St) 20:50.
Stillwater results
1. Brooke Elfert 19:56; 2. Avery Braunshausen 20:11; 5. Morgan Peterman 20:50; 20. Meredith Christensen 21:40; 25. Stella Hicks 21:49; 43. Margaret Swenson 22:41; 53. Elly Flaherty 23:12.
Ponies 3rd at Rosemount
The Ponies finished third with a 102 points in the season-opening Irish Invitational on Friday, Sept. 3 at Rosemount High School. St. Paul Highland Park swept the top three places and claimed the team title with 20 points and Prior Lake was the runner-up at 59.
Elfert (12:14) and Braunshausen (12:21.5) led the Ponies in 10th and 13th place in the two-mile event while Peterman (12:44) and Hicks (12:49.1) followed in 21st and 22nd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.