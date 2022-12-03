A top performer and four-time All-Suburban East Conference honoree, senior Brooke Elfert was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls cross country team at its postseason awards banquet.
Elfert was one of three all-conference runners for the Ponies, joining sisters Olivia and Avery Braunshausen on that list, while Stella Hicks earned honorable mention all-conference recognition.
They helped pace Stillwater to a fourth-place finish in the Suburban East Conference Meet behind Mounds View, Forest Lake and Woodbury. The Ponies also placed second behind Woodbury in the Section 4AAA Meet before placing 15th with a depleted lineup at state.
Elfert, part of a trio that includes Avery Braunshausen and fellow senior Morgan Peterman who have competed at state since they were eighth-graders, finished second in this year’s section meet but was unable to compete at state due to illness.
Hicks, an eighth-grader, was also ill and unable to run at the state meet after finishing as Stillwater’s third runner at sections.
Elfert, Avery Braunshausen and Peterman joined Siena Kersten and Anna Kneeskern in serving as captains for this year’s team, which also received an Academic Gold Award from the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.
Meredith Christensen, Rachel Francis, Julia Kustritz and Lily Smith were named captains for next year’s squad, which will feature a new coach following the retirement of Dawn Podolske, who announced this was her last as head coach.
The Ponies qualified for state 11 times since Podolske took over as head coach in 1984.
Girls cross country
All-Conference: Brooke Elfert, Olivia Braunshausen and Avery Braunshausen; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Stella Hicks; State qualifying team members: Avery Braunshausen, Olivia Braunshausen, Meredith Christensen, Brooke Elfert, Stella Hicks, Brynne Laska, Jocelyn McBride, Morgan Peterman and Greta Shockey; Most Valuable Athlete: Brooke Elfert; Captains elect: Meredith Christensen, Rachel Francis, Julia Kustritz and Lily Smith.
