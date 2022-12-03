A top performer and four-time All-Suburban East Conference honoree, senior Brooke Elfert was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls cross country team at its postseason awards banquet.

Elfert was one of three all-conference runners for the Ponies, joining sisters Olivia and Avery Braunshausen on that list, while Stella Hicks earned honorable mention all-conference recognition.

Tags

Load comments