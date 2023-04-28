After helping lead the Ponies to a fourth-place finish in the state tournament, senior Lexi Karlen and junior Amy Thompson have been named Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater girls basketball team.

Karlen and Thompson, who served as captains for the Ponies, were joined in earning all-conference honors by sophomore teammate Liana Buckhalton. Junior Peyton Shaffer and sophomores Annika Peper and Elise Dieterle each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.

