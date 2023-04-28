Senior Lexi Karlen, above, and Amy Thompson were named co-MVPs for the Stillwater girls basketball team, which finished fourth at the state tournament. Sophomore Liana Buckhalton joined Karlen and Thompson in earning all-conference honors. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Senior Lexi Karlen, above, and Amy Thompson were named co-MVPs for the Stillwater girls basketball team, which finished fourth at the state tournament. Sophomore Liana Buckhalton joined Karlen and Thompson in earning all-conference honors. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Junior Amy Thompson and senior Lexi Karlen each received honorable mention all-state honors from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
After helping lead the Ponies to a fourth-place finish in the state tournament, senior Lexi Karlen and junior Amy Thompson have been named Most Valuable Athlete(s) for the Stillwater girls basketball team.
Karlen and Thompson, who served as captains for the Ponies, were joined in earning all-conference honors by sophomore teammate Liana Buckhalton. Junior Peyton Shaffer and sophomores Annika Peper and Elise Dieterle each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Buckhalton and Peper were co-recipients of the team’s Defensive MVP Award.
Stillwater finished the season with a 25-7 record, including 14-4 to place third in the Suburban East Conference standings behind East Ridge (17-1) and White Bear Lake (15-3). After getting seeded third behind each of those teams, the Ponies defeated White Bear Lake and East Ridge to capture the Section 4AAAA championship and earn the program’s fourth trip to state in five seasons.
Stillwater defeated Lakeville North in the quarterfinals before losing to Hopkins and Eden Prairie to place fourth at state.
Karlen led the Ponies in scoring (16.2 avg.) and rebounding (10.5) this season. She also ranked second on the team with 84 assists. Thompson was not far behind while averaging 16.0 points per game. She also shot a team-high 41.7 percent (93-223) from beyond the three-point line.
Karlen finished with 1,184 career points, which ranks No. 5 on Stillwater’s all-time list behind Sara Scalia (2,611), Alexis Pratt (1,989), Amber Scalia (1,442) and Alena Martens (1,258). With another year remaining, Thompson currently ranks sixth with 1,159 career points.
Karlen also ranks second in program history with 712 career rebounds. Only Teri Hill, who pulled down 746 before graduating in 1980, has collected more rebounds for the Ponies.
Buckhalton averaged 11.3 points per game while leading the Ponies in assists (161) and steals (72).
Dieterle scored 9.8 points per game and ranked second on the team in rebounding (7.3). Shaffer averaged 6.5 rebounds per contest.
An ankle injury kept Peper out of the section finals and state tournament games, but she ranked among team leaders in assists (51) and steals (61) while shooting 34.4 percent on three-point attempts.
Karlen participated in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series and joined Thompson as an honorable mention selection for the MGBCA All-State Team. Karlen, a University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit, was also an honorable mention pick for the Star Tribune All-Metro Team and a finalist for the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Award that went to Addi Mack of Minnehaha Academy.
The only senior on the roster, Karlen was also the only Ponies player selected to the Class AAAA State All-Tournament Team.
The team’s Most Improved Player Award was presented to sophomore Franny deLeon while her sister Lucci deLeon, also a sophomore, took home the Pony Award.
Girls basketball
Girls basketball
