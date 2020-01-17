OAK PARK HEIGHTS — With two big games coming up, Stillwater did not overlook Irondale while cruising to a big halftime lead on the way to an 81-35 Suburban East Conference girls basketball victory on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the third victory in a row for the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 10-4), who are scheduled to play at conference co-leader Forest Lake (7-1, 12-3) on Friday, Jan. 17 before facing undefeated reigning state champion Hopkins, which is ranked among the top teams in the country, on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Anoka Ramsey Community College.
Stillwater stormed out to a 45-15 halftime lead against the Knights (1-7, 4-10), who struggled against the Ponies’ pressure defense.
Irondale turned it over on seven consecutive possessions in the first half and the Ponies finished with a total of 19 steals.
“I think the biggest thing was our energy on defense,” Ponies coach Willie Taylor said. “We created a lot of turnovers that we turned into baskets.”
Amber Scalia hit three of Stillwater’s seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points. Alexis Pratt chipped in with 19 points while Liza Karlen totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Gionna Carr finished with just two points, but did everything else for the Ponies while providing four assists and finshing with nine rebounds and four steals.
Scalia totaled a team-high six assists while Grace Cote joined Carr with a team-high four steals.
The Ponies finished with a 47-28 rebounding edge and also outscored Irondale 10-2 at the free throw line.
Irondale 15 20 — 35
Stillwater 45 36 — 81
Irondale (pts): Kimori Morris 3, Araceli Engel 2, Missy Jarmoluk 2, Sarah Bickford 3, Dora Okpara 15, Liz Hiatt 6 and Pam Chapman 4.
Stillwater: Alexis Pratt 19, Gionna Carr 2, Amber Scalia 21, Grace Cote 9, Liza Karlen 13, Lexi Karlen 4, Lydia Knutson 8, Lizzie Holder 2 and Mary Fultz 3.
3-pointers: Ir (3-8): Bickford and Hiatt 2; St (7-26): Pratt, Scalia 3, Cote, Li. Karlen and Knutson.
Free throws: Ir, 2-3; St, 10-13.
Stillwater 70, Mounds View 59
At Arden Hills, all five Stillwater starters scored in double figures to help send the Ponies to a 70-59 conference victory over the Mustangs on Friday, Jan. 10 at Mounds View High School.
The Ponies built a 58-28 lead with 12:30 remaining in the second half and remained in control despite getting outscored 31-12 the rest of the way. Mounds View closed to within nine points and had an opportunity to draw closer before a three-point attempt was off the mark and Stillwater was able to finish it off from there.
Sparking the second half charge for the Mustangs (1-7, 4-12) were reserves Sarah Solfest and Maddie Hanson, who combined to hit six of seven 3-pointers. Solfest made all four of her attempts from long range to finish with 12 points. Lindsey Becher led the Mustangs with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Stillwater used a balanced attack on offense, led by Alexis Pratt with 16 points. Grace Cote hit three 3-pointers and totaled 15 points while joining Liza Karlen with a six rebounds. Amber Scalia finished with 12 points and four steals while Karlen and Gionna Carr added 11 points apiece.
Mary Fultz pulled down a team-high eight rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench.
Stillwater 47 23 — 70
Mounds View 20 39 — 59
Stillwater (pts): Alexis Pratt 16, Gionna Carr 11, Amber Scalia 12, Grace Cote 15, Liza Karlen 11, Lizzie Holder 2 and Mary Fultz 3.
Mounds View: Leah Ban 2, Katie Manecke 6, Lindsey Becher 20, Claire Dolton 5, Willow Hake 4, Sarah Solfest 12, Maddie Hanson 8 and Yasmeen Abed 2.
3-pointers: St (8-35): Pratt 2, Carr, Scalia, Cote 3 and Fultz; MV (6-7): Solfest 4 and Hanson 2.
Free throws: St, 6-9; MV, 11-16.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
